WATCH VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Controls His Entire Home With Voice Commands, Builds Iron Man’s ‘Jarvis’ In Real Life That Works Without Internet

Remember Tony Stark’s AI assistant Jarvis from the Iron Man films? A 16-year-old tech enthusiast has brought a version of that idea into the real world by building his own voice-controlled home automation system. Called Jarvis, the homemade device allows him to operate lights and fans using simple voice commands. And there’s one feature that makes the project particularly interesting: it works without an internet connection.







The young innovator, Ridit Kumawat, demonstrated his creation in a video shared on Instagram through his account, The Noob Engineer (@the_coder_16). The clip shows a compact electronic setup installed beside his room’s switchboard, responding to instructions without requiring him to get up and operate the switches manually.

In the video, Kumawat introduces the project by saying, “I think this is one of the craziest things I have ever built because this tiny device can control my whole room.”

He then addresses his assistant by saying, “Jarvis, what can I do for you?”

The system responds to several commands. When he says “All lights off”, the lights switch off. He also demonstrates commands such as “Fan on”, “Good night” and “Study mode on”, with the device carrying out the corresponding actions.

How Does The 16-Year-Old’s Jarvis Work?

Kumawat’s creation goes beyond switching individual appliances on and off. It also features preset settings that allow him to change his room’s setup through a single voice command. For instance, Study Mode can prepare the room for a study session, while the Goodnight setting allows him to activate his preferred bedtime arrangement. This means he doesn’t have to operate multiple switches separately.

But the most interesting part of the demonstration comes when Kumawat explains how the system works.

“The craziest part, this works completely offline unlike other devices like Google Home and Alexa. So, privacy on top. I mean, isn’t this better than that? I know it is,” he says in the video.

Unlike many popular smart assistants that rely on cloud-based services for voice processing, Kumawat says his system can execute the demonstrated commands without an active internet connection. This also means the basic functions showcased in the video don’t depend on sending voice instructions to external cloud servers.

Kumawat’s Instagram demonstration had crossed 30 million views and more than 2 million likes. The project is inspired by Jarvis, the fictional AI assistant used by Tony Stark in the Marvel Iron Man films. While Kumawat’s creation does not replicate the advanced artificial intelligence capabilities of the fictional assistant, it brings one of its most recognisable features, voice-controlled automation, into an everyday setting.

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