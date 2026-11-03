Watch Video: 2 Helicopters Collide During Landing in Nepal’s Mount Everest Region, Accident Occurs in Snowy Solukhumbu District – What Happened Next?

An Indian tourist was killed and three others, including two pilots, were injured after two helicopters collided while landing at Pheriche in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning. The accident took place at around 8:11 am in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality, leaving one passenger dead at the spot. The helicopters were operated by Air Dynasty and Fishtail Air and were carrying trekkers during Nepal’s busy trekking season.

Nepal crash claims life of Indian tourist

The deceased was identified as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, who was travelling aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter. Inspector Mausam Tamang confirmed his identity, as reported by The Kathmandu Post. His body was later taken to a hospital in Lukla.

Another passenger on the same helicopter, Shailesh Krishna Patel, a New Zealand citizen of Indian origin, was injured. He was airlifted to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu in a Prabhu Air helicopter. Both pilots also suffered minor injuries and were taken to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Nepal helicopters collided at 4,200 metres

The collision happened at Pheriche village, which is situated at an altitude of 4,200 metres (13,780 feet). The aircraft were ferrying trekkers who had been hiking towards Everest base camp during Nepal’s popular trekking season.

Nabin Raja Budhathoki, who is in charge of Solukhumbu District Police, confirmed the casualties to AFP, saying, “One foreigner is dead on the spot, and another injured person has been taken to the hospital.”

Nepal authorities yet to confirm passenger count

The exact number of passengers travelling aboard the two helicopters when they collided is yet to be confirmed.

The injured passengers and pilots were taken to Kathmandu for medical treatment, while the deceased Indian tourist’s body was taken to Lukla. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision have not been provided.

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