Watch Video: 2 Pet Elephants Join Woman’s Funeral Procession, Walk 15 Km to Rajghat in Sambhal; 1,500 People From 12 Villages Attend – Why Were They So Attached?

Two pet elephants walked alongside the bier of 74-year-old Ram Beti Devi during her funeral procession in Sambhal on Wednesday, turning her final journey into an unusual sight for thousands of people. Parma and Mohan, the elephants she was deeply fond of, followed the procession as musicians played. Around 1,500 people from 12 villages joined the 15-km journey from Byora village in Rajpura to Rajghat on the Ganga, while a tableau of Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva was also taken along the route.

Ram Beti Devi, a resident of Byora village, about 20 km from the Sambhal district headquarters, died at 4 am on Wednesday. She had been suffering from diabetes for eight years and was admitted to a private hospital in Aligarh three days earlier after her health deteriorated. After her death, people from the neighbourhood and nearby villages gathered at her home as her sons, Manveer and Charan Singh, began preparations for her last rites.

#संभल : 74 साल की महिला की निकली अनोखी शव यात्रा,पालतू हाथी भी साथ चले,क्षेत्र में चर्चा का विषय बानी अंतिम यात्रा, रजपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के ब्यौरा गांव का मामला. #Sambhal #UttarPradesh #SambhalNews #अनोखी_शवयात्रा #ViralVideo https://t.co/rRDtv4fEaS — समाचार इंडिया न्यूज़| Samachar India News (@SinLivet) October 8, 2026

Sambhal family sends mother off with elephants by her side

The two sons decided that Parma and Mohan, their mother’s favourite elephants, should accompany her final journey. The family supported the decision. “Our mother was very fond of the pet elephants, Parma and Mohan. They are like members of the family, so both elephants will accompany the funeral procession,” the sons said.

The elephants led the procession as it moved through Byora and other villages towards Rajghat. More than 100 vehicles followed them. People from Byora, Nyaura, Amarpur, Maqsudanpur, Sandora, Jaitora Sagarpur, Pawasara, Mehua Hasanganj, Singhdalpur, Hirauni, Rajawali, Rajpura, Bhirawati and Shahpur took part in the journey.

Sambhal procession draws crowds across the 15-km route

When the procession reached Babrala town in Rajpura, the sight of the elephants accompanying the bier surprised residents and caused traffic jams for around 25 minutes. The procession then continued towards Rajghat, with the Krishna and Shiva tableau travelling along the entire 15-km route.

The unusual farewell brought together about 1,500 people from the surrounding villages. For the family, however, Parma and Mohan were not simply animals being taken along for the occasion. They had been part of the household for years and held a special place in Ram Beti Devi’s life.

Sambhal family has kept elephants for more than 200 years

Manveer said the family’s connection with elephants goes back more than 200 years, beginning with his grandfather Karan Singh. The family currently has Parma and Mohan, both said to be around 78 years old. The household is known in the area as the elephant-keeping Naththu Singh family, named after their late father Naththu Singh.

After Naththu Singh died in 2012, Ram Beti Devi took care of the elephants. The responsibility has now passed to her family. Manveer said the family also owns around 40 bighas of agricultural land.

Sambhal family now carries on the elephant tradition

Manveer’s wife is Dablesh, and they have three children: son Swami, 18, and daughters Kushant, 15, and Jyoti, 11. Charan Singh’s wife is Mamta, and they have three children: son Nishant, 12, and daughters Divya, nine, and Kirti, five.

With Ram Beti Devi’s death, her sons and their families will now look after Parma and Mohan and continue a family tradition that has lasted for generations.

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