A bizarre video of a man using a saw to cut a block of paneer has caught the internet’s attention, with viewers amused by a comparison to Ambuja Cement. The viral video paneer clip has crossed 130,000 views and shows two men sitting on the ground as one struggles to slice through the unusually hard-looking dairy product. Another man sits nearby with pieces already cut from the block. A trampoline can also be seen in the background.

The unusual sight has turned an everyday food item into the subject of an online joke. However, neither the location of the incident nor the identities of the men have been established.

मार्केट में नया अंबुजा सीमेंट पनीर आ गया है! 💪 इसे सिर्फ वही खाएं जिनके दांत लोहे के हैं। संपर्क करें – टिकाऊ और मजबूत पनीर के लिए!😃 https://t.co/rKbpBINvbN — Shalini Gupta (@askshalugupta) November 26, 2026

Viral video paneer gets an Ambuja Cement twist

The person who shared the viral video paneer clip jokingly called the product a new variety of “Ambuja Cement paneer”. The caption also suggested that only people with “iron teeth” should attempt to eat it.

Taking the joke further, the uploader invited people looking for durable and strong paneer to get in touch. The comparison has added to the humour surrounding the unusual footage.

Viral video paneer brings back Ambuja Cement’s famous ad

The reference is linked to Ambuja Cement’s popular advertising campaign, which featured a memorable scene of a man trying to demolish a wall but failing because of the cement’s strength.

The campaign became widely recognisable for using humour to highlight the durability of the product. The viral video paneer comparison draws on the same idea, suggesting that the block is so hard that an ordinary knife would not be enough.

Viral video paneer leaves location a mystery

In the footage, one man holds the block firmly while another uses a saw to cut through it. A third man is not established in the footage; the person sitting beside the block can be seen with pieces that have already been sliced off.

The viral video paneer clip does not establish where it was filmed or identify anyone involved. For now, the unusual way of cutting paneer and the Ambuja Cement reference remain the main talking points.

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