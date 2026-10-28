Watch Video: Angry TV Host Kicks Drone During Live Show, It Hits Model in the Face, Leaving Her in Tears of Pain

A Mexican television host accidentally injured a female contestant after kicking a production drone during a live broadcast. The incident took place on October 26 and left Colombian model and dancer Isabella Rojas with a cut on her lip. The incident happened on Es Show, an entertainment programme aired on Canal 6 in Monterrey, Mexico. A video of the moment has gone viral, triggering criticism of the host’s reaction.

How a Drone Hit Isabella Rojas During a Live Show

The viral video shows host Ernesto Chavana appearing irritated as a small drone hovered near him on the studio set. He then kicked the device in a moment of frustration.

However, the drone flew upwards and struck Rojas directly in the face. She is known on the show as La Colombiana. The model immediately bent over in pain and stepped away from the cameras to receive medical attention. Other people on the set rushed to help her as confusion spread across the studio.

Rojas later showed her followers the injury. The impact had left her with a cut on her lip. Reports said she suffered minor injuries, although no detailed medical update was made public.

Esto acaba de pasar en un programa de México. 😳 https://t.co/2Xa0NsZ3eM — Decko. (@Frankzm) October 27, 2026

Viral Video Sparks Anger Over Host’s Reaction

The incident sparked widespread criticism on social media. Many viewers questioned why Chavana appeared to focus on removing the drone rather than immediately comforting the injured contestant.

One user wrote, “The worst part is that after he realises he hurt the girl, instead of immediately apologising and recognising his outburst, on the contrary, he kept yelling for them to get the drone out!”

Another commenter said, “Poor girl, and the dude doesn’t even pretend to console her or apologise.”

A third user criticised the incident, writing, “What a lack of professionalism! I hope they take responsibility for their foolishness.”

Ernesto Chavana Apologises After the Incident

Following the backlash, Chavana publicly apologised and said he would take full responsibility for what happened. Production representatives also confirmed that the damages would be covered. Rojas later returned to the programme after receiving medical attention.

The incident has drawn attention to the risks of handling production equipment during live broadcasts. The viral footage continues to fuel debate over the host’s actions and the response to the contestant’s injury.