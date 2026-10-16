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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: “Are you a donkey?” BJP MLA asks youth, gets the reply “No, you are, I’m a graduate”; Madhya Pradesh clip goes viral

Watch Video: “Are you a donkey?” BJP MLA asks youth, gets the reply “No, you are, I’m a graduate”; Madhya Pradesh clip goes viral

A young man told BJP MLA Devendra Jain “You’re a donkey, I’m a graduate” at an OBC reservation protest in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. Video went viral.

Youth argues with BJP MLA at Shivpuri OBC protest in MP video (Image: ITV)
Youth argues with BJP MLA at Shivpuri OBC protest in MP video (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 08:27 IST

A young man told BJP MLA Devendra Jain, “You’re a donkey, I’m a graduate,” during a heated argument at the Shivpuri Collectorate in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, and the crowd applauded. It happened at an OBC Mahasabha protest demanding implementation of 27% OBC reservation.

The MLA had arrived at the Collectorate when the young man approached him and raised the reservation issue, claiming it was a court decision. The MLA asked if he was an ass. The youth replied that he was a graduate and the MLA was the ass. The MLA then left.

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Viral video draws enthusiastic reactions in Madhya Pradesh

A video of the incident is gaining attention, and people are reacting enthusiastically on social media. Kailash Kushwaha, MLA from Pohri, also joined the protest in Madhya Pradesh.

Members of the OBC Mahasabha had come to submit a memorandum, but the protest turned angry when the Collector did not come to accept it.

Slogans against leaders echo in a Madhya Pradesh Collectorate

Protesters raised slogans against the district administration, the Collector, the MLA, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They said they are citizens too and have every right to express their demands.

They accused the Collector of working for a particular party and said an impartial administration would send him in person.

Seven-day demand to the Madhya Pradesh government

Protesters want Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to enact an ordinance and implement the reservation within seven days. Young people, they said, are forced to run to the courts.

They also questioned the absence of OBC leaders, calling it a fight for rights, not a political party’s fight, and urged ruling party leaders to take the lead. Slogans against sycophancy towards politicians and ministers continued for a long time across the Collectorate premises in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society   

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Watch Video: “Are you a donkey?” BJP MLA asks youth, gets the reply “No, you are, I’m a graduate”; Madhya Pradesh clip goes viral
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Watch Video: “Are you a donkey?” BJP MLA asks youth, gets the reply “No, you are, I’m a graduate”; Madhya Pradesh clip goes viral

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Watch Video: “Are you a donkey?” BJP MLA asks youth, gets the reply “No, you are, I’m a graduate”; Madhya Pradesh clip goes viral

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Watch Video: “Are you a donkey?” BJP MLA asks youth, gets the reply “No, you are, I’m a graduate”; Madhya Pradesh clip goes viral
Watch Video: “Are you a donkey?” BJP MLA asks youth, gets the reply “No, you are, I’m a graduate”; Madhya Pradesh clip goes viral
Watch Video: “Are you a donkey?” BJP MLA asks youth, gets the reply “No, you are, I’m a graduate”; Madhya Pradesh clip goes viral
Watch Video: “Are you a donkey?” BJP MLA asks youth, gets the reply “No, you are, I’m a graduate”; Madhya Pradesh clip goes viral
Watch Video: “Are you a donkey?” BJP MLA asks youth, gets the reply “No, you are, I’m a graduate”; Madhya Pradesh clip goes viral

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