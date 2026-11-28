A disturbing video purportedly showing a group of people forcibly attempting to evict a family from a property has surfaced on social media. The footage shows around 20 men and women, some allegedly carrying sticks, arriving at the premises and throwing the tenants’ belongings out. A CCTV camera was also reportedly smashed during the confrontation. The incident has sparked concerns over the manner in which the family was allegedly being forced to vacate the property.

Around 20 People Arrive at Property

According to the visuals circulating online, a large group of around 20 people can be seen gathering outside the property. Several individuals appear to be carrying sticks as the situation quickly turns tense. The group allegedly begins removing the family’s belongings from the premises, while the confrontation is captured on camera. The footage also reportedly shows a CCTV camera being broken during the incident, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the alleged forced eviction.

Landlord’s Bullying! Tenants Belongings Thrown out CCTV Camra broken! 😢 💔 This is the Real Picture of our Country future https://t.co/zOGl6SUHzD — Pintu Singh (@pintusi11376418) November 27, 2026

Elderly Turban-Clad Man Pleads With Group

One of the most striking moments in the video is when an elderly man with a white beard, apparently wearing a Sikh turban, is seen approaching the group. The elderly man appears to question the people who have arrived and requests them to allow the family to continue staying at the property. Despite his apparent pleas, the group does not seem to relent, and the family is allegedly prevented from continuing to occupy the premises. Women are also seen among the people involved in the confrontation, while the elderly man attempts to reason with the group.

Date and Location of Incident Unknown

The exact date and location of the incident have not been independently established. The circumstances leading to the alleged eviction, including the ownership of the property and the legal status of the tenancy, also remain unclear. The viral footage has drawn attention to concerns surrounding property disputes and the use of force in eviction-related matters. Any eviction must follow the applicable legal procedure rather than involve intimidation or unlawful force. Further details are awaited to establish what exactly led to the confrontation and whether any official action has been taken.

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