A viral video of a toddler from Maharashtra has turned into an unexpected opportunity for his future, with a local Honda dealership owner promising to sponsor his education from kindergarten until graduation. Rudransh Singh Thakur, popularly known on the internet as ‘Bhondu Baccha’ and ‘Aura Kid’, became an internet sensation after a video of him posing confidently during his family’s scooter delivery in Yavatmal crossed 138 million views on Instagram. The two-year-old’s newfound popularity has now brought him an educational sponsorship that could support his studies for years.

Bhondu Baccha wins hearts with his swag at Honda showroom

The video was filmed on November 9, when Rudransh accompanied his parents and elder sister to Sai Point Honda in Yavatmal to collect their newly purchased Honda Activa. While the family was celebrating the purchase, the toddler unexpectedly became the centre of attention.

Wearing sunglasses, with his hands casually tucked into his denim pockets, Rudransh struck confident poses in front of the scooter. His expressions and effortless style caught the camera’s attention. The clip was later shared on Instagram and quickly attracted millions of viewers.

Bhondu Baccha video crosses 138 million views on Instagram

The video has recorded more than 138 million views, 11.5 million likes, 68,000 comments and 2.5 million shares as of November 19. Social media users gave the toddler nicknames such as ‘Bhondu Baccha’ and ‘Aura Kid’, making him an internet sensation.

As the video gained popularity, it also caught the attention of Dilip Bobade Patil, owner of Sai Point Honda, the same dealership where Rudransh’s family purchased their scooter.

Bhondu Baccha gets education sponsorship until graduation

Patil invited Rudransh and his family back to the showroom to celebrate the toddler’s popularity. During their visit, he made an announcement that brought an even bigger surprise for the family. He promised to take responsibility for Rudransh’s educational expenses, covering his studies from kindergarten until graduation.

Content creator Yash Chincholkar also shared details of the development. He highlighted that the showroom owner’s promise to support the child’s education was more meaningful than the gifts Rudransh had received following his viral success.

Bhondu Baccha’s mother delighted by overwhelming response

Rudransh’s mother expressed happiness over the tremendous response to her son’s video. She reportedly said that she earlier enjoyed watching videos of other children on social media and was now delighted to see people showering her own son with so much affection.

The family’s trip to collect their new scooter was nothing extraordinary; however, now it has become an unforgettable adventure for them. While it was the video “Bhondu Baccha” that made Rudransh famous in the Internet, the sponsorship of the education by the owner of the Maharashtra dealership is another important page in his life.

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