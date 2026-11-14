WATCH VIDEO: Can A Short Detour Save Your Toll? Taxi Driver Claims He Saves Rs 145 On Delhi-Meerut Expressway — Here’s What He Says He Does

The unique claim of a cab driver on saving money through taking an alternative route and not paying the full toll has sparked off interest among social media users after he posted a video detailing how his route saves him Rs 145 each time he uses the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Going by the name Shiva Sharma, the driver claims that by briefly going out of the expressway at Dasna and back on the expressway again, he manages to save money from the toll fee charges.

As per the claim in the video, drivers plying the Sarai Kale Khan route to Meerut in Delhi usually have to pay Rs 175 for a single journey, while a double journey costs Rs 265. However, according to him, he is able to save and pay only Rs 120 for a double journey along the same route.

How Does The Taxi Driver Claim To Save Rs 145 In Toll?

As per Sharma, travellers heading towards Meerut have the option to opt for the Dasna/Nainital-Hapur bypass rather than using the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. As per his statement, he leaves the expressway here, travels about 50 meters and then rejoins the highway. The reason behind his doing so is that this short diversion helps ANPR system record his vehicle to have entered the expressway from Dasna and not from Sarai Kale Khan.

Due to which, as per his statement, he is charged for the remaining route up to Meerut and not for the entire trip from Delhi. His one-way reduction goes from Rs 175 to Rs 80, whereas his overall cost for the round trip is about Rs 120. Hence, his savings in terms of toll charges come out to be Rs 145 as compared to the regular toll of Rs 265 for the round trip.

What Is The ANPR System Used On Delhi-Meerut Expressway?

The technology Sharma refers to is not fictional either. According to a press release from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, dated December 2022, “a trial for ANPR-based Tolling Scheme is launched on certain stretches of Delhi Meerut Expressway.” The system works as follows: cameras placed at certain entry and exit locations take the images of number plates of vehicles. Based on the data obtained, the fee for a particular vehicle is calculated using FASTag.

This information was provided in a written answer in the Rajya Sabha by the government. Nevertheless, the presence of the ANPR system alone cannot prove that the method described by Sharma works as stated.\

Does The Toll-Saving Method Actually Work?

Though the video has become viral, there is no independent verification done of what the driver said. The Rs 145 reduction is still his statement, and no report has been received about the validation of the loophole by the NHAI.

There is also a point related to the reported amount used through the FASTag that needs some elaboration. TV9 Hindi claimed that Sharma demonstrated how he had to pay Rs 266 first, then Rs 166 after that, and further Rs 20 were reduced to Rs 126 on the way back. These figures do not match up because the deduction of Rs 20 from Rs 166 will amount to Rs 146.

How Have Social Media Users Reacted To The Video?

There is an ongoing debate sparked by the video about whether or not Sharma has found a way to cut down on his travel costs. Some users have criticized him for the fact that revealing the supposed trick may make toll authorities review the process. Other users have recommended that those people who drive often consider using the NHAI FASTag Annual Pass instead. The price of it, established by the government, is 3,075 rupees for the period from 2026 to 2027, which gives the right to use the National Highway and National Expressway toll plazas for a year or 200 visits, whichever comes first.

At the moment, the only thing which is clear is that Sharma’s video has brought into question the toll collection process based on the distance travelled on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

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