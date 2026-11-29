There is one viral video of an elderly woman who is seen tearing money notes at a railway station. According to the reports, the video captures the incident where an elderly woman is shown sitting beside her son and pulling money notes out of the bag she has, and then tears them, leaving everyone shocked. When asked why she is tearing the money notes, she explains to them that she will be going on Char Dham Yatra, and she has collected this money from beggary, and now she has no relationship with it.

This strange incident has created a number of questions, particularly about the use of money for helping others.

WATCH VIDEO: Elderly Woman Tears Currency Notes At Railway Station

रेलवे स्टेशन पर बैठी एक बुजुर्ग मां को देखकर वहां मौजूद लोग हैरान रह गए। मां अपने बेटे के साथ बैठी थीं और बैग से पैसे निकालकर उन्हें फाड़ रही थीं। लोगों ने पूछा कि मांजी, ये पैसे क्यों फाड़ रही हो? तो उन्होंने बताया कि वह चार धाम की यात्रा पर जा रही हैं। ये पैसे उन्होंने लोगों से मांग-मांगकर जमा किए थे। अब भगवान के दर्शन करने जा रही हैं, इसलिए उन्हें इन पैसों का कोई मोह नहीं है। वहां मौजूद कुछ लोगों ने उनसे पैसे मांगे, लेकिन मां ने किसी को नहीं दिए और अपने पैसे फाड़ती रहीं। अब एक बात समझ नहीं आती। अगर उन्हें पैसों का मोह नहीं था, तो किसी गरीब को दे देतीं। किसी जरूरतमंद के काम आ जाते। किसी भूखे को खाना मिल जाता। भगवान की भक्ति करना अच्छी बात है, लेकिन पैसे फाड़ देने से बेहतर था कि किसी की मदद कर देतीं। आप बताइए, मां ने जो किया वो सही था या गलत? — Nand (@nandkumarn70) November 28, 2026







According to the video that has been going around, the woman can be seen sitting with her son while pulling money from her bag and shredding it. It seems that the people around her are shocked at what she is doing and ask her why she is doing so. According to the account, she says that she is going for a trip for Char Dham Yatra and she doesn’t have any more attachment to the money that she had collected. Her words were reported as, “Paise ka moh nahi raha.”

Why Has The Video Sparked A Debate?

The woman’s explanation has sparked much debate about religion, charity, and the value of money. While some might say that she acted this way as a means of becoming detached from her things prior to her journey on pilgrimage, there are others who wonder why she did not donate the money to someone who was in need. It boils down to this: If she did not want the money anymore, would it have been more useful for her to donate the money to a needy or starving individual?

Nevertheless, the real-life conditions of the woman, the sum of money that she had, and the true cause behind her action have yet to be verified. The same goes for her claim regarding the gathering of money and what happened at the station.

What Is The Char Dham Yatra?

Char Dham Yatra, in Uttarakhand, entails a pilgrimage trip to the four most holy places of worship in the region – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. Many pilgrims perform this ritual pilgrimage yearly.

This video has received many views due to the lady’s alleged act of shredding her money before embarking on the pilgrimage trip. While some might consider it as part of her faith, others might ask the reason why she did not use her money for another person.

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