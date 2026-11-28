The Sufi Punjabi singer Jyoti Nooran is appreciated for performing an act that touched the heart of one of his fans at a live concert at Nakodar, Punjab. There is a video clip of the concert doing the rounds on social media where the singer turns down the money offered to her on the stage by a kid boy. Instead of taking the money from the boy, Jyoti Nooran adds more money to the boy’s hand and blesses him before sending him away.

Jyoti Nooran gently stops young fan from offering cash on stage

In the viral footage, Jyoti Nooran can be seen sitting on stage in a purple outfit with an embroidered olive-green shawl draped over her shoulders. She is performing alongside her band, singing into a microphone when the young boy approaches her.

Dressed in a light blue striped T-shirt and matching trousers, the child carries a bundle of currency notes. Appearing to imitate a custom often seen at live gatherings, he prepares to offer or shower the money on the singer. However, Jyoti Nooran gently holds his hand and refuses to take the cash.

Jyoti Nooran returns money with blessings during performance

Rather than reacting with irritation, the singer responds affectionately. She puts some money of her own into the boy’s hand and sends him away with her blessings. She then resumes singing, keeping the performance going.

The clip has received millions of views across X, Instagram and Facebook. Several viewers have praised Jyoti Nooran for maintaining the dignity of her performance while teaching the child a simple lesson about respecting artists.

Jyoti Nooran has returned money to children at concerts before

This is not the first time the singer’s gestures towards young fans have attracted attention. In another widely circulated concert video, a group of children threw currency notes towards her while she was performing.

Jyoti Nooran calmly collected the scattered notes in her dupatta, wrapped her shawl around a young boy and returned all the money with affection.

Jyoti Nooran’s other viral interaction with a young fan

In another video, she was seen kissing a young boy on the forehead and returning a large stack of currency notes he had brought to the stage.

Such instances have helped cement her reputation of being kind and loving towards her younger admirers and not taking money from them. The recent incident has also initiated a debate on the proper behavior at concerts and how to teach children to respect their idols.

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