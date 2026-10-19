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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?

Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?

Doctors at Sahara Multi Speciality Hospital reportedly worked with a plumber to carefully cut the utensil and free the child without causing serious injury.

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, was rescued after his head became stuck inside an aluminium cooking pot. (Source:Screengrab)
A three-and-a-half-year-old boy in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, was rescued after his head became stuck inside an aluminium cooking pot. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 16:36 IST

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy narrowly escaped a potentially life-threatening situation in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, after his head became trapped inside an aluminium cooking pot while he was playing. With the utensil tightly wedged around his head and neck, the child reportedly struggled to breathe, leaving his family members in a state of panic. After attempts to seek medical help at multiple hospitals, the family eventually reached Sahara Multi Speciality Hospital, where a doctor took a risky decision to free the child. With the help of a plumber, the medical team carefully cut the aluminium pot, managing to rescue the boy without causing any serious injury, according to reports.

Child Rushed to Multiple Hospitals

The incident reportedly occurred when the young child was playing and his head became stuck inside an aluminium utensil. The pot became firmly lodged around his head and neck, making its removal difficult and raising concerns about his breathing and the possibility of injury. His relatives rushed him to multiple hospitals in search of immediate medical assistance. However, doctors were reportedly reluctant to remove the utensil because of the risk of causing serious harm while attempting to free him.

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Doctor Takes Risky Decision to Save Child

The family eventually brought the child to Sahara Multi Speciality Hospital in Jalgaon. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the doctor decided that the aluminium pot would need to be cut carefully rather than forcibly pulled off. A plumber was called to assist with the procedure, using a cutter to separate the utensil from the child’s head. The decision required extreme caution because even a small mistake could have injured the child.

Aluminium Pot Removed Without Serious Injury

The medical team and the plumber reportedly worked together with precision, gradually cutting through the aluminium utensil while taking care to protect the child. Their efforts proved successful, and the pot was removed without causing any serious injury to the boy. The incident highlights the importance of quick medical intervention and careful decision-making in emergencies involving young children. It also serves as a reminder for parents and caregivers to keep potentially hazardous household objects away from children during play.
Also Read: Watch: UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces

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Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?
Tags: aluminium pot rescuechild head stuck in cooking potchild rescuedchild safetydoctors rescue childhigh-risk rescue proceduremaharashtra newsSahara Multi Speciality Hospital

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Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?

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Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?
Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?
Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?
Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?
Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?

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