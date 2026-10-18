Watch Video: ‘Drunk’ Foreign Girl Stuck In Drain, Makes Suggestive Gestures At Man Trying To Help As Bystanders Look On

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a foreign woman lying in a drain in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, apparently under the influence of alcohol or another intoxicating substance. In the clip, a man appears to offer her help to get out, but she seemingly refuses to cooperate and makes unusual gestures towards him. The footage has sparked reactions online, with people reportedly gathering around the woman. However, the authenticity of the video and its location have not been independently verified.

Viral Video Shows Man Offering Help

In the purported footage, the woman is seen inside a drain while a man attempts to help her climb out. However, she appears disoriented and does not seem willing to leave the drain. The video also appears to show her making suggestive gestures towards the man as he tries to assist her. Meanwhile, several people can reportedly be seen standing nearby, watching the incident and reacting to the unusual situation. The circumstances leading to the woman ending up in the drain remain unclear. It is also not known whether she was intoxicated or experiencing another condition that affected her behaviour.

अंग्रेज भारत के लोगों को अभी भी तंग कर रहे हैं!🙄 ये विदेशी लड़की दिल्ली के महिपालपुर के एक नाले में गिर गई है और नशे में पूरी तरह से लिप्त है एक बंदे ने उसको निकालने की कोशिश की तो उसी के साथ गंदी हरकतें करने लगी। दिल्ली के लोग खड़े होकर हंस रहे है फिर भी लड़की बाहर निकलने की कोशिश नहीं कर रही है। — Pradeep Chaudhary (@pradeepgr63) October 17, 2026

Questions Over Video’s Authenticity

Although the clip is being shared with claims that the incident took place in Mahipalpur, Delhi, its origin has not been independently established. It remains unclear when the video was recorded, where the incident occurred, or whether the footage has been presented with accurate context. No verified information is currently available about the woman’s identity, her condition or whether anyone eventually helped her out of the drain.

Similar Videos Have Surfaced Online

Videos showing people allegedly behaving erratically in public after consuming alcohol or other intoxicating substances have surfaced on social media on several occasions. Some clips involving alleged drunken arguments and disturbances outside residential properties have also attracted widespread attention. However, such footage can be misleading when shared without verified details about the location and circumstances. Until the video is authenticated, claims linking it to Mahipalpur should be treated with caution. The incident’s exact location, timeline and circumstances remain unconfirmed.

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