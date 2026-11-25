A video showing a girl climbing onto a drum hanging around a drummer’s neck during a wedding celebration has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate over whether the act was harmless fun or an insensitive display of behaviour towards a performer. The video, whose date and location are yet to be ascertained, shows a drummer playing his instrument as part of the wedding celebrations when a girl climbs onto the drum, apparently to make a social media reel. A boy is also seen joining her, adding to the unusual scene.

Video Sparks Social Media Debate

The incident has drawn criticism from several social media users, who have questioned the behaviour of those involved. Many have described the act as inhuman and disrespectful towards the drummer, pointing out that the instrument was hanging around his neck while he was performing. Critics argue that turning a working performer into a prop for social media content, without considering his comfort, safety and dignity, is unacceptable. They have also raised concerns about the physical strain and potential risk posed to the drummer.

शादी की मस्ती अपनी जगह है लेकिन किसी की गर्दन तोड़कर रील बनाना कहाँ की समझदारी है? बेचारा ढोल वाला सिर्फ़ पैसे के लिए चुपचाप सब सह रहा है। https://t.co/m7jT83dFet — Shalini Gupta (@askshalugupta) November 25, 2026

Some See It as Wedding Fun

However, not everyone views the incident in the same way. Some social media users consider such activities part of the excitement and fun commonly witnessed at wedding celebrations. In many weddings, guests dance around drummers, interact with performers and engage in playful activities to make celebrations more lively. For some, the viral clip is simply another example of the enthusiasm and unconventional fun often associated with wedding festivities.

Debate Over Respect for Performers

The video has once again triggered a discussion about the limits of entertainment at public celebrations and the growing trend of creating reels at the expense of others. While wedding celebrations are meant to be joyful, social media users are divided over whether such moments should be encouraged or condemned. With the exact date and location of the video unknown, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. However, the online reaction has highlighted an important question: should entertainment and social media trends come at the cost of another person’s dignity and comfort?

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