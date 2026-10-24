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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: Girl Makes Reel On Road As Car Driver Allegedly Watches Her While Driving And Crashes Into Dumper Truck — Who Is At Fault?

Watch Video: Girl Makes Reel On Road As Car Driver Allegedly Watches Her While Driving And Crashes Into Dumper Truck — Who Is At Fault?

The footage has sparked debate over road safety, but its authenticity and the cause of the crash remain unverified.

A viral video allegedly shows a car crashing into a dumper truck while the driver watches a girl making a reel on a highway. (Source: Screengrab)
A viral video allegedly shows a car crashing into a dumper truck while the driver watches a girl making a reel on a highway. (Source: Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-24 20:42 IST

A video purportedly showing a car crashing into a dumper truck while its driver allegedly watches a girl making a reel on the highway has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over road safety and the dangers of distracted driving. However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified, and the date and location of the incident remain unknown. The footage appears to show a girl recording a reel on a highway when a car rams into a dumper truck. The front portion of the car appears severely damaged following the collision. The condition of the person or people inside the car has not been confirmed.

Viral Video Raises Road Safety Concerns

The video has drawn attention online, with users discussing the potential dangers of filming content on busy roads and the risks associated with distracted driving. According to the claims circulating alongside the footage, the car driver was allegedly watching the girl as she made the reel before the vehicle crashed into the truck. However, there is no independent confirmation establishing what caused the collision. The circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the driver was distracted by the recording, remain unclear.

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Social Media Users Criticise Risky Reels

The footage has sparked criticism from social media users, with several questioning the practice of making reels in potentially dangerous locations for online attention. Users have highlighted the risks of standing or filming on highways, where moving vehicles leave little room for error. The incident has also renewed discussions about the importance of remaining attentive while driving and avoiding distractions behind the wheel.

Authenticity of Video Remains Unclear

Despite attracting attention online, the video’s authenticity, date and location have not been established. There is also no verified information about the identities of those involved or whether anyone sustained injuries in the crash. Until further details emerge, the circumstances depicted in the footage should be treated with caution. The incident nevertheless serves as a reminder that highways are not safe places for filming reels and that distracted driving can have serious consequences.
Also Read: 17-Year-Old Class 12 Student Sets Herself On Fire In Delhi School, Body Found Behind Guard Room; What Happened?

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Watch Video: Girl Makes Reel On Road As Car Driver Allegedly Watches Her While Driving And Crashes Into Dumper Truck — Who Is At Fault?
Tags: car accident viral videocar crashes into dumper truckdistracted drivinggirl making reel on highwayhighway accident videohome-hero-pos-5social media viral videoviral reel controversy

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Watch Video: Girl Makes Reel On Road As Car Driver Allegedly Watches Her While Driving And Crashes Into Dumper Truck — Who Is At Fault?

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Watch Video: Girl Makes Reel On Road As Car Driver Allegedly Watches Her While Driving And Crashes Into Dumper Truck — Who Is At Fault?

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Watch Video: Girl Makes Reel On Road As Car Driver Allegedly Watches Her While Driving And Crashes Into Dumper Truck — Who Is At Fault?
Watch Video: Girl Makes Reel On Road As Car Driver Allegedly Watches Her While Driving And Crashes Into Dumper Truck — Who Is At Fault?
Watch Video: Girl Makes Reel On Road As Car Driver Allegedly Watches Her While Driving And Crashes Into Dumper Truck — Who Is At Fault?
Watch Video: Girl Makes Reel On Road As Car Driver Allegedly Watches Her While Driving And Crashes Into Dumper Truck — Who Is At Fault?
Watch Video: Girl Makes Reel On Road As Car Driver Allegedly Watches Her While Driving And Crashes Into Dumper Truck — Who Is At Fault?

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