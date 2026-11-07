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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: Half-Naked Men Risk Lives By Hanging Out Of Moving Car On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway; Reckless Stunt or Social Media Madness?

Watch Video: Half-Naked Men Risk Lives By Hanging Out Of Moving Car On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway; Reckless Stunt or Social Media Madness?

The men, appearing half-naked with their clothes hanging loosely, have sparked concerns over reckless behaviour and road safety.

Two young men from Haryana hanging out of a moving car while travelling along the busy mountain route. (Source:Screengrab)
Two young men from Haryana hanging out of a moving car while travelling along the busy mountain route. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 09:25 IST

A shocking display of reckless behaviour has come to light on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, where two young men from Haryana were seen hanging out of a moving car while travelling along the busy mountain route. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering concerns over road safety and irresponsible driving. In the viral footage, the two men can reportedly be seen sitting near the open doors of the moving vehicle, with much of their upper bodies exposed and clothing hanging loosely. Their unusual and dangerous behaviour has raised questions about their disregard for basic traffic safety rules.

Viral Video Shows Men Hanging Out of Moving Car

The video shows the two young men leaning out of the vehicle’s doors while the car continues moving along the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway. The highway is an important route for tourists, pilgrims and local commuters travelling towards the Himalayan region. With winding roads, sharp turns and varying traffic conditions, maintaining caution while driving is particularly important on this stretch. However, the men appear to be engaging in risky behaviour without considering the potential consequences.

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Reckless Behaviour Raises Road Safety Concerns

Such stunts on public roads can have serious consequences. Hanging out of a moving vehicle exposes passengers to the risk of falling, colliding with roadside objects or suffering severe injuries in the event of sudden braking or an accident. Moreover, such irresponsible actions can distract the driver and create dangerous situations for other motorists travelling along the same road.

Social Media Users React to Viral Footage

The video has attracted attention on social media, with the incident highlighting the growing concern over people performing dangerous stunts on public roads for entertainment or social media attention. While the identities of the two men and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently established, the footage serves as a reminder that public roads are not places for dangerous stunts. Road safety rules are meant to protect everyone, and reckless behaviour can put not only those involved but also innocent commuters at risk.
Also Read: Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad

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Watch Video: Half-Naked Men Risk Lives By Hanging Out Of Moving Car On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway; Reckless Stunt or Social Media Madness?
Tags: Badrinath highway newsdangerous car stunthalf naked menHaryana men viral videohighway stunthome-hero-pos-6men hanging out of moving carreckless drivingRishikesh Badrinath highwayRishikesh viral videoviral video

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Watch Video: Half-Naked Men Risk Lives By Hanging Out Of Moving Car On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway; Reckless Stunt or Social Media Madness?

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Watch Video: Half-Naked Men Risk Lives By Hanging Out Of Moving Car On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway; Reckless Stunt or Social Media Madness?

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Watch Video: Half-Naked Men Risk Lives By Hanging Out Of Moving Car On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway; Reckless Stunt or Social Media Madness?
Watch Video: Half-Naked Men Risk Lives By Hanging Out Of Moving Car On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway; Reckless Stunt or Social Media Madness?
Watch Video: Half-Naked Men Risk Lives By Hanging Out Of Moving Car On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway; Reckless Stunt or Social Media Madness?
Watch Video: Half-Naked Men Risk Lives By Hanging Out Of Moving Car On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway; Reckless Stunt or Social Media Madness?
Watch Video: Half-Naked Men Risk Lives By Hanging Out Of Moving Car On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway; Reckless Stunt or Social Media Madness?

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