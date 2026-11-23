The lioness walked into the police quarters located near the Sarkeshwar beach in the Amreli district of Gujarat at midnight. It walked around the police compound and even went inside a room by pushing open its door. This unusual event happened in Jafarabad taluka and was recorded on video. The video that has become viral on social media has the lion walking inside a well-lit corridor and peeping into windows before going out of the compound. Nobody got hurt in the process.

Gujarat lioness sighting inside police quarters sparks concern

The visuals show the lioness calmly walking through the residential complex near the beach. According to local media reports, it peered through windows and pushed open the door of one of the rooms before eventually walking away.

Although the encounter ended without injuries, residents and police personnel have raised concerns about the animal entering a secure residential compound. Locals have called for increased night patrolling by the forest department along the coastal areas of Gujarat.

Gujarat sees repeated lion sightings near residential areas

The latest sighting is part of a series of wildlife encounters reported in Amreli. Earlier this month, CCTV footage showed a lion roaming through Mahadevpara, a residential locality in Khambha town, late at night.

In yet another incident, a video of a lion entering into a house on the Ditala-Nesdi road in Dhari taluka was caught while looking for food. Such incidents have shown that the Asiatic lions are becoming a frequent visitor near human settlements in Gujarat.

Gujarat lion population crosses 891 mark, more than half living outside protected forests

This increase in the frequency of the encounters is attributed to an increase in the number of lions in the state and venturing out of the protected forests. As per the report ’16th Lion Population Estimation Report’, published by the Government of Gujarat in May 2025, there was an increase in 32.2% in five years to make a total population of 891 lions.

Interestingly, over half of these lions are now residing outside the sanctuaries in Gujarat, with Amreli having the highest population of lions in the state.

With the spread of the big cats in revenue areas as well as the Rajula-Jafarabad-Pipavav coastal strip, sighting of these animals near human habitats has become a frequent occurrence.

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