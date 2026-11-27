A video featuring a mother cow chasing a motorcycle that had its calf being carried away has emerged online from Okhla, Delhi. In the video, the cow is seen chasing the motorcycle through the streets of the locality with people questioning the actions of the people driving the motorcycle.
Disturbing visuals from Okhla, Abul Fazal Enclave (Delhi) where a calf was allegedly taken away from a cow, and riders evaded questions before speeding into narrow lanes after being caught on camera—even leaving a bike number plate visible (DL3SG…5950). Something felt deeply wrong in how they dodged answers. Sharing this so local authorities and animal welfare teams in Okhla can look into it and verify the facts urgently. 🙏🐄 #Delhi #Okhla #AnimalWelfare #SaveAnimals
— Prasant Rai (@PKRai_BBSR) November 26, 2026
It was an emotionally charged scene and soon attracted attention on social media. Delhi Police has come forward to reveal the details of their investigation into the matter.
Why Was The Calf Being Carried On A Motorcycle?
As per Delhi Police, the owner of the calf submitted a written statement which explained that the calf was about three months old and could not walk and hence their son was carrying it on the motorbike to take it home along with its mother.
Clarification regarding viral video from Abul Fazal Enclave, Okhla: An enquiry has been conducted into the viral video showing a calf being carried on a motorcycle, with its mother cow running behind. As per the written statement of the cow owner, the calf, aged about 3 months, was unable to walk. His son was carrying it on his motorcycle to take it home, while the mother cow followed them. The cow owner has confirmed that both the cow and calf are safe. Further verification, including CCTV footage examination, is underway to establish the facts. Do not believe or spread rumours. Verify facts from official sources before sharing any information. Stay alert, stay responsible. @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @JointCPSR
— DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) November 26, 2026
As per police, the owner had confirmed that the mother and the calf were safe. This was done after the police had conducted an inquiry into the matter following the viral video.
Delhi Police Say Further Verification Is Underway
Though the owner’s account has offered an explanation for the scene shown in the video, it has been reported that the police are doing further investigations to verify the claims. It will be through checking the surveillance camera videos to see how the events transpired.
The police have also advised the public not to circulate any rumours that might arise from the viral video. The viral video has gained popularity due to the emotional scenes of the cow chasing the bike. The police have only provided the owner’s explanation about the event for now.
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Sunny Singh is a Journalist and Content Writer with a strong affinity for Bollywood and Hollywood insiders, music and more. Somewhat of a writer and poet himself, he thrives on giving life to words and deliver all you need to know about the entertainment sector.