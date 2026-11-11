WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught

A person was arrested in Chhattisgarh after he reportedly burst fireworks near the railway tracks and launched fireworks from the train while it was running during the festival of Diwali. The incident occurred at the Uslapur railway station in Bilaspur district where the Durg-Ajmer Express train was present. The accused who has been named Surjeet Singh was apprehended after the RPF and GRP searched for him.

Videos of the event were said to be shared on social media platforms. It was a matter of great concern due to the safety issues caused by the accused as fireworks were fired not only near the railways but also from the running train.

What Happened At Uslapur Railway Station?

रेलवे ट्रैक पर रॉकेट छोड़ना और चलती ट्रेन से आतिशबाजी करना पड़ा भारी, युवक गिरफ्तार! 📍 बिलासपुर, छत्तीसगढ़ 🔴 ➤ दिवाली पर उसलापुर रेलवे स्टेशन के ट्रैक पर रॉकेट छोड़ने और चलती दुर्ग-अजमेर एक्सप्रेस से आतिशबाजी करने का मामला सामने आया था। 🔴 ➤ मामले में आरोपी युवक की पहचान सुरजीत सिंह के रूप में हुई। 🔴 ➤ पेंड्रारोड RPF और GRP की टीम ने कार्रवाई करते हुए सुरजीत सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। 🔴 ➤ रेलवे ट्रैक और चलती ट्रेन के पास इस तरह की आतिशबाजी यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के लिए गंभीर खतरा बन सकती है। त्योहार के नाम पर दूसरों की जान जोखिम में डालने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई जरूरी है। #Bilaspur #Railway #RPF #GRP #ViralNews @RailMinIndia — NCR पत्रिका (@ncrpatrika) November 10, 2026







As per the reports, Singh was travelling in the general class of Durg-Ajmer Express Train at the time the train had made an intermediate halt at Uslapur station in the month of Diwali. It is said that Singh stepped out of the train at that place and set off some rockets near the railway tracks.

However, this was not the end of it. Reports suggest that Singh started lighting up some more fireworks from inside the coach even as the train was in motion by stretching out his arm from the coach door to set off firecrackers.

How Was The Man Caught?

The video was what brought this to the notice of the railways, after which the control room of the railways intimated the RPF at Pendra Road station. Then a combined team from the RPF and GRP of Pendra Road carried out the search on the train once it had reached the Pendra Road station.

Singh was allegedly located in the general coach and then arrested. A case was registered by the GRP under some section of the Railway Act.

Was The Man Showing The Fireworks Stunt On A Video Call?

There have been some reports where it has been alleged that Singh was showing his friends this fireworks stunt over a video call. This information is not verified yet by any official press statement released by the police department.

Letting off fireworks near the railways or on a moving train poses a great danger to both the train and people traveling in it.

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