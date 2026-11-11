LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught

WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught

A man was arrested in Chhattisgarh after allegedly bursting rockets on railway tracks and setting off fireworks from a moving Durg-Ajmer Express during Diwali. Here's how the RPF and GRP caught him.

Man Bursts Crackers on railway tracks (Image: X)
Man Bursts Crackers on railway tracks (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 12:30 IST

A person was arrested in Chhattisgarh after he reportedly burst fireworks near the railway tracks and launched fireworks from the train while it was running during the festival of Diwali. The incident occurred at the Uslapur railway station in Bilaspur district where the Durg-Ajmer Express train was present. The accused who has been named Surjeet Singh was apprehended after the RPF and GRP searched for him.

Videos of the event were said to be shared on social media platforms. It was a matter of great concern due to the safety issues caused by the accused as fireworks were fired not only near the railways but also from the running train.

You Might Be Interested In

What Happened At Uslapur Railway Station?



As per the reports, Singh was travelling in the general class of Durg-Ajmer Express Train at the time the train had made an intermediate halt at Uslapur station in the month of Diwali. It is said that Singh stepped out of the train at that place and set off some rockets near the railway tracks.

However, this was not the end of it. Reports suggest that Singh started lighting up some more fireworks from inside the coach even as the train was in motion by stretching out his arm from the coach door to set off firecrackers.

How Was The Man Caught?

The video was what brought this to the notice of the railways, after which the control room of the railways intimated the RPF at Pendra Road station. Then a combined team from the RPF and GRP of Pendra Road carried out the search on the train once it had reached the Pendra Road station.

Singh was allegedly located in the general coach and then arrested. A case was registered by the GRP under some section of the Railway Act.

Was The Man Showing The Fireworks Stunt On A Video Call?

There have been some reports where it has been alleged that Singh was showing his friends this fireworks stunt over a video call. This information is not verified yet by any official press statement released by the police department.

Letting off fireworks near the railways or on a moving train poses a great danger to both the train and people traveling in it.

ALSO READ: Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught
Tags: bilaspurChhattisgarhDiwali 2026Durg-Ajmer ExpressGRPindian railwaysRPFUslapur Railway Stationviral video

RELATED News

Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral

Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?

18-Yr-Old Girl Abducted By Auto Driver And Accomplice, Gang-Raped in Abandoned shop In Sasaram- 2 accused arrested

Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP

Diwali 2026: Where To Place Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols? Check Puja Direction And Auspicious Timings

LATEST NEWS

Sathlokhar Synergys Records Strong Earnings Momentum In Q2 & H1 FY27; Revenue Doubles & EBITDA Margins Expand

Rs 1.62 Lakh Foldable Phone Keeps Developing Faults, Barnala Consumer Commission Orders Refund With 7% Interest – How Much Will Buyer Get?

WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught

Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

Stopped From Drinking Alcohol, Youth Dies After Jumping from Water Tank Near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh

Small team, big backlog: How Indian developer teams can hand bugs, tests and migrations to AI

‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO

Watch: Girl Puts Anar Bam In Another Girl’s Mouth, She Holds It Between Her Teeth As It Burns; Netizens Question Desperation For Going Viral

Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore

Standard Engineering Technology Q2 FY27 Net Profit Rises 38% to Rs 28.2 Crore; Revenue Surges 62% to Rs 296.6 Crore

WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught
WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught
WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught
WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught
WATCH VIDEO: Man Bursts Rockets On Railway Tracks, Then Sets Off Fireworks From Moving Train; Here’s How He Was Caught

QUICK LINKS