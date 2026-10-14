Watch Video: Man Enters Shop In Kashmir, Comes Face-To-Face With Black Bear Hiding Inside; What Happened Next Goes Viral

A black bear entering a shop and sitting inside in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir has triggered concern among residents, with a video of the incident going viral on social media. The bear reportedly entered the closed shop and remained inside until the shopkeeper arrived the following morning. A wildlife team later captured the animal, conducted a medical examination and released it into a dense forest away from human habitation.

Shopkeeper Gets Shocked After Opening Shop

According to reports, the bear entered a shop in a village in Kokernag and hid inside after the establishment had been closed. When the shopkeeper arrived and opened the shop in the morning, he was shocked to discover the wild animal sitting inside. The incident drew attention from local residents, while footage showing the bear inside the shop spread across social media platforms. Following the incident, a wildlife team reached the spot to safely capture the animal and prevent any potential threat to people in the area.

Wildlife Team Captures Bear, Releases It Into Forest

The wildlife team carefully captured the bear and placed it in a cage before transporting it for further assessment. According to the available details, the team subsequently removed the animal from the cage, conducted a medical examination and released it into a dense forest away from human habitation. The operation was carried out to ensure the animal could be returned to its natural habitat while minimising risks to residents.

Bear Sightings Trigger Fear Among Villagers

The incident comes amid growing concerns over the presence of black bears in villages across the Kokernag area. Residents said they had been spotting bears in and around the village for nearly a week. According to villagers, the animals have been seen near residential houses, particularly at night, creating fear among families. Children and elderly residents are reportedly among those most worried about the repeated sightings. The latest incident has renewed concerns about human-wildlife encounters in the region and the need for precautionary measures to protect both residents and wild animals. Residents are advised to avoid approaching or provoking bears and to inform wildlife authorities immediately if an animal is spotted near homes or shops.

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