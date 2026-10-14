WATCH VIDEO: Man Killed In Tiger Attack At Yorkshire Wildlife Park; Tiger Altai Will Not Be Put Down

Man Killed In Tiger Attack At Yorkshire Wildlife Park: A man died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, UK, on October 10. The Amur tiger, named Altai, attacked him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The park has confirmed that Altai will not be euthanised following the fatal incident.

A fatal tiger attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park has drawn widespread attention after footage showing the incident circulated on social media. South Yorkshire Police said they received a report at 1:35 pm on Saturday, October 10, that a man had entered the tiger enclosure. Emergency services attended, but the man died despite efforts to save him.

Videos circulating online appear to show the man inside the enclosure as the tiger approaches and attacks him. Police have urged the public not to share the distressing footage.

Viral Video Shows Tiger Attacking Man Inside Enclosure

WARNING: GRAPHIC Man KILLED BY TIGER at UK wildlife park after entering enclosure He SCREAMS at tiger to stop as it bites him MTodayNews https://t.co/oIgTrv8oTU — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) October 10, 2026







According to South Yorkshire Police, the man sustained serious injuries after being attacked by the tiger. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family was informed and offered support by specialist officers.

The park was evacuated following the incident, while police remained at the scene to carry out enquiries. Authorities said the tiger was uninjured, remained inside the enclosure and posed no wider risk to the public.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park Confirms Altai Will Not Be Euthanised

The wildlife park later addressed public concerns about the tiger’s fate, confirming that Altai was safe and would not be euthanised as a result of the incident.

The park also expressed its condolences to the victim’s family and said staff affected by the incident would receive specialist support. The incident has prompted debate online about the animal’s fate, although the park has confirmed it will not be put down.

Health And Safety Investigation Launched After Fatal Attack

The City of Doncaster Council has launched a health and safety investigation into the incident, working alongside the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s entry into the enclosure.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s “Land of the Tigers” attraction features a raised walkway that allows visitors to view the animals. The investigation is expected to examine how the incident occurred. Police have asked people not to circulate videos of the fatal attack out of respect for those affected.