A passenger lighting a diya and blowing a shankh in a moving air-conditioned train raises queries in regard to fire safety as well as the things that travellers are allowed to do in railway coaches.







In the video, one sees a passenger conducting his religious rites inside the coach with the oil lamp being clearly visible while he is praying. Although the act has aroused much curiosity due to its religious significance, the main issue here is about the presence of an open fire inside the confined space which has many people on board. Can a person light a diya in a moving train?

Can Passengers Light A Diya Inside A Train?

According to the safety guidelines provided by Indian Railways, one should refrain from lighting any fire where there is a prohibition and the use of fire near inflammable materials is considered one of the possible reasons behind fires in the train. The fire prevention manual of the railways warns passengers not to carry any inflammable things like petrol, kerosene, and gas cylinders in their coaches. The fire safety precautions of the Railways state that the burning matchstick should be used cautiously.

The Railway authorities have clearly stated that cooking through fire is not allowed in any of the coaches. The fire safety instructions of the ministry of rail ways include placing posters in the coaches regarding fire safety instructions and prohibited activities to avoid any fire hazards which may result in any harm to both the passengers and the railway property. Having a lit diya in an AC coach poses a threat to safety especially because of the presence of various materials around it.

What Does The Railways Act Say About Carrying Inflammable Items?

The Railways Act, 1989 has provisions with regard to dangerous and offensive things. Section 67 concerns the carriage of dangerous things, whereas Section 164 is concerned with the punishment for the bringing of dangerous things into the train against Section 67. It is important to consider the circumstances and nature of the thing in relation to the use of these sections.

However, it is wrong to conclude that every act of lighting a diya will attract the provisions of Section 164. Safety precautions, in any case, show that such acts should not endanger other passengers.

How Can Passengers Report Fire-Safety Violations?

Indian Railway has a coordinated RailMadad help desk service that passengers may contact on 139 for any emergency situation. If any passenger witnesses any activity that poses risk inside the train, then he may alert RailMadad regarding the issue or even the railway officials inside the train. Details like number of the train, coach number and location will help to identify the situation.

The religious ceremony can be a private matter, but traveling by train is a common affair. Any activity that involves use of fire cannot be seen as a private issue.

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