Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’

A man has caught the internet’s attention for his unusual way of treating his buffaloes. In a video circulating on social media, the man can be seen taking care of his animals while offering them samosas and jalebis instead of their usual fodder. The unexpected feast has amused viewers, with many sharing funny reactions to the unusual sight. Buffaloes are generally seen eating grass, straw and other types of fodder. However, this man’s distinctive approach to feeding his animals has turned an ordinary moment into a viral talking point.

Samosas And Jalebis For Buffaloes

The viral video shows the man looking after his buffaloes and arranging samosas and jalebis for them to eat. The sight of the animals being offered popular Indian snacks has surprised social media users. The phrase, “Yahan toh jalebi-samose parose ja rahe hain” (Here, samosas and jalebis are being served), aptly captures the unusual scene. While feeding animals is a routine part of livestock care, serving them snacks commonly enjoyed by humans has made this video stand out. The man’s unusual gesture has drawn attention from viewers who found the moment amusing and unexpected.

Social Media Users Share Funny Reactions

The video has gone viral, with users expressing surprise and amusement at the buffaloes’ special treat. Many appear entertained by the man’s distinctive way of caring for his animals, turning the clip into a light-hearted social media moment. The unusual food spread has also sparked conversations about how people interact with and care for their livestock.

Should Buffaloes Eat Samosas And Jalebis?

Despite the humour surrounding the clip, animal nutrition remains important. Buffaloes require a balanced diet suited to their nutritional needs, typically including appropriate green fodder, dry fodder, clean water and other feed as recommended. Samosas and jalebis are not suitable substitutes for a balanced livestock diet. Fried snacks and sugary foods may be inappropriate for animals, particularly when offered in excess. While the man’s unusual gesture has entertained social media users, providing animals with suitable feed and proper care should always remain the priority.

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