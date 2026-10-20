LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’

Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’

The video has sparked funny reactions, with netizens comparing the unusual feast to a birthday party.

The clip has left viewers amused and surprised by the man’s unique way of treating his animals. (Source: Screengrab)
The clip has left viewers amused and surprised by the man’s unique way of treating his animals. (Source: Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 15:16 IST

A man has caught the internet’s attention for his unusual way of treating his buffaloes. In a video circulating on social media, the man can be seen taking care of his animals while offering them samosas and jalebis instead of their usual fodder. The unexpected feast has amused viewers, with many sharing funny reactions to the unusual sight. Buffaloes are generally seen eating grass, straw and other types of fodder. However, this man’s distinctive approach to feeding his animals has turned an ordinary moment into a viral talking point.

Samosas And Jalebis For Buffaloes

The viral video shows the man looking after his buffaloes and arranging samosas and jalebis for them to eat. The sight of the animals being offered popular Indian snacks has surprised social media users. The phrase, “Yahan toh jalebi-samose parose ja rahe hain” (Here, samosas and jalebis are being served), aptly captures the unusual scene. While feeding animals is a routine part of livestock care, serving them snacks commonly enjoyed by humans has made this video stand out. The man’s unusual gesture has drawn attention from viewers who found the moment amusing and unexpected.

You Might Be Interested In

Social Media Users Share Funny Reactions

The video has gone viral, with users expressing surprise and amusement at the buffaloes’ special treat. Many appear entertained by the man’s distinctive way of caring for his animals, turning the clip into a light-hearted social media moment. The unusual food spread has also sparked conversations about how people interact with and care for their livestock.

Should Buffaloes Eat Samosas And Jalebis?

Despite the humour surrounding the clip, animal nutrition remains important. Buffaloes require a balanced diet suited to their nutritional needs, typically including appropriate green fodder, dry fodder, clean water and other feed as recommended. Samosas and jalebis are not suitable substitutes for a balanced livestock diet. Fried snacks and sugary foods may be inappropriate for animals, particularly when offered in excess. While the man’s unusual gesture has entertained social media users, providing animals with suitable feed and proper care should always remain the priority.
Also Read: Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’
Tags: birthday party haibuffalo feast videoBuffaloes viral videofunny social media reactionsman feeds snacks to buffaloessamosas and jalebis to buffaloesuncle viral videoViral video today

RELATED News

Viral Video: Man Leaves Wife While Escaping From Police, Shocking Clip Shows Wife Falling From Bike After Husband Tries To Run From Checkpoint

VIRAL VIDEO | Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police Respond

Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?

Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral

Caught On Cam: Tiago EV Reverses On Its Own, Owner Takes Nephew Out Before Car Speeds Away With No Key Inside, Viral Video Shocks People

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’

Shafali Verma Receives ICC Reprimand: Why Was India Women Star Sanctioned Against Zimbabwe?

Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Flies Abroad After Delhi Protest: BJP Shares In-Flight Video, Congress Responds

Sanju Samson Books Entire Theatre For Jailer 2: The Rajinikanth Fan Moment That Included Team India — But With A Twist

Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad, DNA Test Ordered After Shocking Discovery

Daler Mehndi Breaks Silence After Minister’s On-Stage Outburst, Reveals Why He Couldn’t Sing Live

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Check Launch Date, Route, Timings, Ticket Prices

WATCH VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts By Helping Fan Who Walked Nearly 2,400 Km From Lucknow To Meet Him

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken

India vs New Zealand: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Nears Two Massive Milestones Ahead of T20I Series

Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’
Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’
Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’
Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’
Watch Video: Man Serves Samosas, Jalebis To Buffaloes, Internet Asks, ‘Kya Baat Hai!’

QUICK LINKS