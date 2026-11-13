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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800 From Man Outside Bank, Starts Showering Them Down; Crowd Gathers Under Tree In Shimla

Watch Video: Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800 From Man Outside Bank, Starts Showering Them Down; Crowd Gathers Under Tree In Shimla

A monkey snatched Rs 81,800 from a man outside Shimla DC office and threw currency notes from a tree, leaving Rs 1,500 missing.

Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800, Throws Notes From Tree In Shimla (Image: X)
Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800, Throws Notes From Tree In Shimla (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 10:27 IST

A monkey made a ruckus in the office compound of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Shimla after the animal had grabbed a packet that had Rs 81,800 inside from a person who had gone to deposit the money in the bank. The monkey climbed onto the tree with the money and started to throw away the currency notes one by one from the tree. Most of the money could be collected back except Rs 1,500 that was lost.

How a monkey pulled off a cash snatching in Shimla

According to reports, the man was left visibly shaken as the monkey grabbed the packet in the blink of an eye. Monkeys in Shimla are generally known for snatching food items and other belongings from people, but this time the animal made off with a bundle of cash.

After climbing the tree, the monkey sat comfortably on a branch, took notes out of the packet and started throwing them down. The unusual sight left people gathered at the DC office premises both amused and worried.

Locals and DC office staff rush to recover cash in Shimla

As the money kept falling, a crowd gathered beneath the tree. The victim could only watch helplessly while the monkey continued its unusual ‘money game’.

As per reports, staff members at the DC office and local residents stepped in to help. They collected the scattered currency notes and waited patiently under the tree until the monkey had exhausted its loot.

Rs 1,500 missing after Shimla monkey incident

Reports say that according to the victim, he counted the recovered money and found that Rs 1,500 was unaccounted for. He also said the monkey had torn some of the Rs 500 notes.

Monkey-related trouble is not new in Shimla, where the animals frequently snatch people’s belongings. However, the latest incident on the DC office premises has renewed concerns among locals, who have demanded action to address the growing monkey menace.

Also Read: Woman Threatens Mumbai Man With False Rape Case, Demands Rs 2 Crore And Flat; Warns Of Sharing His Intimate Photos – How Police Trapped Her?    

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Watch Video: Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800 From Man Outside Bank, Starts Showering Them Down; Crowd Gathers Under Tree In Shimla
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Watch Video: Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800 From Man Outside Bank, Starts Showering Them Down; Crowd Gathers Under Tree In Shimla

Watch Video: Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800 From Man Outside Bank, Starts Showering Them Down; Crowd Gathers Under Tree In Shimla

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Watch Video: Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800 From Man Outside Bank, Starts Showering Them Down; Crowd Gathers Under Tree In Shimla

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Watch Video: Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800 From Man Outside Bank, Starts Showering Them Down; Crowd Gathers Under Tree In Shimla
Watch Video: Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800 From Man Outside Bank, Starts Showering Them Down; Crowd Gathers Under Tree In Shimla
Watch Video: Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800 From Man Outside Bank, Starts Showering Them Down; Crowd Gathers Under Tree In Shimla
Watch Video: Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800 From Man Outside Bank, Starts Showering Them Down; Crowd Gathers Under Tree In Shimla
Watch Video: Monkey Snatches Rs 81,800 From Man Outside Bank, Starts Showering Them Down; Crowd Gathers Under Tree In Shimla

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