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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral

Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral

Monkey viral video shows a terrified mother monkey clutching her infant as firecrackers explode nearby, sparking debate over noise pollution.

Mother Monkey Hugs Infant As Firecrackers Explode Nearby (Images: X)
Mother Monkey Hugs Infant As Firecrackers Explode Nearby (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Tue 2026-11-10 08:59 IST

Recently, the Monkey viral video of animals trying to deal with the deafening sound produced by firecrackers is raising eyebrows on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. In the video that is going viral on social media, viewers will see a mother monkey clutching her baby in terror amid crackers being exploded around them. Viewers may also see another monkey clinging to the mother monkey amidst the loud explosions. 

Monkey viral video shows fear of animals due to celebrations involving firecrackers

This video has become a matter of great concern for animal lovers and social media users alike. It was discussed how a celebration that includes making noise through the firecrackers could be a frightening experience for animals.

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Though a festival like Diwali is a happy occasion, bursting of crackers may prove to be quite frightening for the wildlife found in urban areas. The ears of monkeys, birds, and other stray animals are more sensitive compared to human ears.

What animal rescuers say about the Monkey viral video

Reacting to the footage, an animal rescue coordinator said in a social media statement, “We often forget that our cities are shared ecosystems. Sudden detonations trigger a fight-or-flight response in animals. Birds frequently abandon their nests in panic, flying into buildings, while mammals like monkeys are left entirely defenseless and deeply traumatized in their own habitats.”

The Monkey viral video has also brought attention to the need for more responsible celebrations that consider the animals sharing urban spaces with humans.

Monkey viral video renews calls for noise-free festivities

Wildlife conservationists and online communities are using the footage to promote eco-friendly alternatives to traditional chemical firecrackers. They are urging citizens and municipal authorities to encourage laser light shows, diyas and green crackers that drastically reduce noise levels.

As the viral video titled “Monkey” continues to be shared across various social media channels and spreads internationally, animal rights activists pray that the images will help people reflect on how they celebrate their festivals. The message is clear: Festivals should create happiness without bringing fear to animals.

Disclaimer: The video is circulating on social media. NewsX has not independently verified its authenticity or the claims associated with it.

Also Read: Woman Changes Bedsheet, Floor Suddenly Collapses; Falls 16 Feet With Bed Into Underground Pit – What Was Hidden In 100-Year-Old Cave?   

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Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral
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Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral

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Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral

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Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral
Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral
Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral
Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral
Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral

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