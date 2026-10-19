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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral

Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral

An adorable video of a newborn baby gripping a doctor's stethoscope so tightly that the physician struggles to free it has gone viral on social media.

The heartwarming moment has delighted viewers, with many amused by the infant's surprisingly firm grip. (Source:Screengrab)
The heartwarming moment has delighted viewers, with many amused by the infant's surprisingly firm grip. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 13:46 IST

A heartwarming moment involving a newborn baby and a doctor has captured the attention of social media users after a video showing the infant gripping a stethoscope tightly went viral. In the adorable footage, the newborn holds on to the medical instrument with such a firm grip that even the physician appears to struggle to free it. The unexpected moment has delighted viewers, with many finding the baby’s tiny yet surprisingly strong grip both amusing and endearing.

Newborn’s Tight Grip Leaves Doctor Surprised

The viral video shows a doctor interacting with a newborn when the baby suddenly grabs the stethoscope. Despite the instrument being gently handled, the infant continues to hold it tightly, making it difficult for the physician to retrieve it. The doctor appears to make a careful attempt to free the stethoscope without disturbing the baby. The infant’s firm grip turns an otherwise ordinary medical interaction into an amusing and memorable moment. The footage has drawn attention for capturing one of those unexpected moments that can make even a routine hospital visit special.

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Adorable Video Wins Hearts on Social Media

After circulating online, the video attracted attention from social media users who were charmed by the newborn’s determination to hold on to the stethoscope. Many viewers found the baby’s reaction amusing, while others commented on how such simple, spontaneous moments can bring happiness to people watching from around the world. The clip also highlights the unpredictable nature of interactions with newborns, whose natural reflexes can sometimes lead to surprising moments.

Why Do Newborns Grip Objects So Tightly?

Newborn babies have a natural reflex known as the palmar grasp reflex. When something touches the palm of a newborn’s hand, the baby may instinctively curl their fingers around it. This reflex is a normal part of early neurological development and typically becomes less pronounced as the baby grows over the first few months. Although the baby’s grip in the viral clip appears remarkably strong, the moment may partly be explained by this natural reflex. The video continues to entertain viewers, offering a brief but delightful glimpse into the unexpected moments that make early infancy so fascinating.
Also Read: Watch: UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces

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Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral
Tags: adorable newborn videobaby video goes viralcute baby momentsdoctor and newborndoctor surprised by newbornheartwarming viral videonewborn baby strong gripnewborn baby viral videonewborn grips stethoscopenewborn reflexpalmar grasp reflexviral baby video

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Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral

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Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral

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Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral
Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral
Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral
Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral
Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral

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