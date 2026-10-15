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Home > Offbeat News > WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?

A dashcam video showing three bikers skidding one after another on Kolkata’s freshly painted Chingrighata flyover has raised road-safety concerns. The West Bengal government has ordered a probe, while authorities have installed road reflectors and begun removing paint from another flyover.

One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover (Image: X)
One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 15:40 IST

A video showing three bikers skidding one after another on a colourful flyover in Kolkata has raised questions about road safety after rain. The footage, reportedly captured by a car’s dashboard camera, shows the motorcyclists losing their balance on the freshly painted stretch of the Chingrighata flyover.

The incident took place on Wednesday, October 14, as drizzle left the road wet. The clip quickly circulated online, drawing attention to the colourful paint applied to several roads and flyovers across the city ahead of Durga Puja.

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What happened on Kolkata’s rainbow-painted flyover?

The footage shows multiple motorcycles travelling along the brightly coloured road before three riders appear to lose control and fall in quick succession. The incident occurred while the riders were negotiating a bend on the flyover. According to a reports, police said none of the three motorcyclists was injured. The video’s circulation nevertheless prompted concerns about the condition of the newly painted surface, particularly during wet weather.

The Chingrighata flyover, which connects the EM Bypass area with Bidhannagar, was among the structures given a colourful makeover ahead of the festive season. The incident has brought scrutiny to the use of decorative paint on a busy road used by daily commuters.

Although the timing of the skids and the wet, painted surface have prompted questions about traction, the footage alone does not conclusively establish what caused the riders to fall.

Why was the flyover painted in rainbow colours?

The painting was part of a wider beautification drive ahead of Durga Puja, with several public spaces and flyovers in Kolkata receiving bright colours and traditional decorative designs. The Chingrighata and Gariahat flyovers were among the structures included in the initiative. The work was undertaken to give prominent public infrastructure a festive appearance ahead of the celebrations.

However, the viral video has shifted attention from the visual makeover to the safety of the road surface in rainy conditions. West Bengal Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul said the paint used was anti-skid and that authorities would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. She said officials had been asked to examine the matter and that corrective action could be taken if the paint was found to be contributing to the problem.

The government also said the beautification project was funded through corporate social responsibility initiatives rather than government funds.

What action have authorities taken after the video went viral?

The incident prompted the West Bengal government to order an investigation into the reported skids. Officials from the relevant departments and police authorities were tasked with examining the footage and determining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities subsequently installed reflective road studs, commonly known as cat’s eyes, at regular intervals along the Chingrighata flyover as a precautionary measure.

Paint was also being removed from sections of the Gariahat flyover following the concerns raised over the colourful road surfaces. These steps came as the safety of the festive beautification work faced increased scrutiny. The investigation is expected to establish whether the material used, the wet conditions or other factors contributed to the bikers losing control.

Viral footage raises road-safety questions

This video has become a topic of discussion due to the fact that there is more than one person who has fallen at this location in a very short time span. There have been doubts regarding whether the assessment of the road surface prior to painting was sufficient in order for this accident to occur. On the other hand, it must be noted that the exact cause of this accident needs to be confirmed through an investigation.

This accident draws attention towards the fact that the process of making roads beautiful should not affect the safety of people especially on heavily trafficked areas where rain is common.

ALSO READ: Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit

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WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?
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WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?

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WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?
WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?
WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?
WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?
WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?

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