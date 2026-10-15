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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit

Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit

A video of BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra distributing apples and bananas to patients at a government hospital has drawn online criticism, with viewers questioning the optics of the visit as he appears occupied with his phone while a cameraman records the interaction.

BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra (Image: X)
BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 15:14 IST

A video purportedly showing BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra distributing fruits to patients at a government hospital has drawn attention online. While the legislator can be seen handing out apples and bananas, another detail in the footage has become a talking point: he appears occupied with his phone as a cameraman records the interaction.

The clip has prompted criticism over the optics of the visit, with viewers questioning why a public-service activity is being filmed when the MLA appears distracted during the distribution.

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BJP MLA’s hospital visit draws questions over optics

In the circulating footage, Mishra is seen carrying apples and bananas and distributing them to patients at the hospital. He also appears to be using his phone during the interaction, while a cameraman films the activity. The combination has led to questions about the purpose and presentation of the visit. For some viewers, the presence of a camera alongside a politician distributing basic food items has revived a familiar debate about whether acts of public service are being carried out for their intended beneficiaries or for publicity.

‘Maximum PR, minimum effort’? Why the clip is being criticised

The criticism centres on the apparent contrast between the act of distributing fruit and the way the interaction is captured on camera. Viewers questioning the visit’s optics have pointed to the phone use and the cameraman as reasons to scrutinise the presentation of the gesture. Visits to hospitals by elected representatives can be an opportunity to meet patients, understand their concerns and draw attention to public healthcare. At the same time, when such visits are filmed, the resulting footage can invite questions about political publicity and the substance behind the appearance.

The presence of a cameraman does not, by itself, prove that the activity was staged. Similarly, the footage alone does not establish whether the MLA was uninterested in the patients or whether any wider hospital-related purpose accompanied the fruit distribution. What the clip does show is the distribution of apples and bananas, Mishra apparently looking at or using his phone, and a cameraman recording the interaction. The online debate has focused on those visible details and what they suggest about the presentation of public service.

For now, the video has put the optics of the hospital visit under scrutiny, with viewers asking whether the focus should be on the act being filmed or on the attention given to the people receiving the fruit.

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Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit
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Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit

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Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit

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Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit
Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit
Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit
Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit
Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit

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