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Home > Offbeat News > WATCH VIDEO: One Hand On Steering, Another Firing Fireworks; Dangerous Stunt On Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral

WATCH VIDEO: One Hand On Steering, Another Firing Fireworks; Dangerous Stunt On Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral

A viral video from Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway shows a man firing aerial fireworks from a moving Hyundai while steering with one hand. Police are tracing the vehicle and its occupants.

Gurugram Expressway Firecrackers Stunt (Image: X)
Gurugram Expressway Firecrackers Stunt (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 12:31 IST

A video showing a man firing fireworks from a moving car on Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway has triggered concern over dangerous driving and road safety. The footage shows the man steering a white Hyundai with one hand while using the other to launch an aerial firework through the car’s window. The incident came to light after the video circulated on social media on Thursday, November 5. It also shows another person in a following vehicle apparently standing through its sunroof to record the stunt, raising further concerns about the risks posed to other commuters.

The vehicle involved reportedly had heavily tinted windows. No accident or injuries linked to the incident have been reported so far.

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What Does The Viral Video Show?



The footage shows a white Hyundai moving along Dwarka Expressway when a man lowers the driver’s-side window and fires what appears to be a skyshot, an aerial firework, from inside the vehicle. He continues steering with one hand while holding and firing the firework with the other. A second vehicle follows the Hyundai, with a person appearing to stand through its sunroof while recording the act.

The stunt could have endangered not only the occupants of the two vehicles but also other motorists travelling along the expressway. A firework landing on another vehicle or distracting a driver could potentially lead to a serious accident.

What Has Gurugram Police Said?

Gurugram Police have taken cognisance of the viral footage and initiated an investigation to identify the vehicle and the people involved. According to reports quoting police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar, officers are tracing the Hyundai’s registration number and attempting to identify its occupants. Police have indicated that action will be taken against those responsible under the law.

However, the latest available reports do not confirm an arrest, an FIR number or the identities of the people seen in the video.

Not The First Fireworks Stunt On Dwarka Expressway

The latest incident has also brought attention to an earlier fireworks stunt reported on the same expressway. In October 2025, a video showed fireworks being launched from moving SUVs on Dwarka Expressway, while another person filmed the act from a separate vehicle. Gurugram Police arrested Kapil Rana, the owner of one of the SUVs, on October 30.

Rana reportedly told police that he had handed the vehicle to friends who burst the fireworks. The earlier incident had also raised questions about dangerous driving and the use of public roads for such stunts. The latest video has once again put the spotlight on road safety along Dwarka Expressway, with police investigating the people involved.

ALSO READ: ‘I Will Send You The Footage’: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Challenges Abhijeet Bhattacharya Over Live-Singing Row

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WATCH VIDEO: One Hand On Steering, Another Firing Fireworks; Dangerous Stunt On Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral
Tags: Dangerous DrivingDwarka ExpresswaygurugramGurugram policeviral video

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WATCH VIDEO: One Hand On Steering, Another Firing Fireworks; Dangerous Stunt On Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral

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WATCH VIDEO: One Hand On Steering, Another Firing Fireworks; Dangerous Stunt On Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: One Hand On Steering, Another Firing Fireworks; Dangerous Stunt On Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: One Hand On Steering, Another Firing Fireworks; Dangerous Stunt On Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: One Hand On Steering, Another Firing Fireworks; Dangerous Stunt On Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: One Hand On Steering, Another Firing Fireworks; Dangerous Stunt On Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral

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