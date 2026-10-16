LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral

WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral

A viral video shows a man preparing paan on a lower berth inside a train’s 3AC coach during a Mumbai-to-Chhattisgarh journey. The person recording the clip claims he received 20–25 orders.

Pan in Train (Image: X)
Pan in Train (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 11:30 IST

An unusual incident took place on a train journey as seen in the viral video featuring a man setting up a makeshift counter for selling paan inside a 3rd AC compartment. According to reports, the video was recorded in a train running between Mumbai and Chhattisgarh. In the video, one can see the man sitting in the lower berth of the train compartment making paan.

The video managed to grab eyeballs as people were baffled how a counter for selling paan came to be set up in an air-conditioned coach reserved by passengers.

You Might Be Interested In

WATCH VIDEO: Man Prepares Paan On Train Berth



From the video, it is apparent that the man unfolds a piece of cloth on the lower berth and starts to place the materials required to make paan on it. This is followed by the man engaging himself in making paans with people looking at him as he does so.

The man seems to have used the train berth as an improvised counter rather than use a shop counter or even a stall at the railway station, making the ordinary train journey a unique one through the video. As stated by the passenger recording the video, the man had gotten orders for about 20-25 paans for other passengers. This, however, remains unverified.

Viral Video Raises Questions About Hygiene

The clip has also prompted questions about cleanliness and the preparation of food in a shared passenger space. A train berth is primarily meant for passengers to sit and rest, and using it to prepare items for sale has drawn attention to the suitability of the arrangement.

However, the footage alone does not establish that the paans were contaminated or that any passenger experienced a health problem. The hygiene concerns remain questions raised by the circumstances shown in the clip, rather than evidence of an identified health incident.

Has Indian Railways Responded?

Moreover, issues have emerged regarding the legitimacy of the act as well as the regulations regarding sale of commodities within the AC compartment of the train. So far as the last information was known, no response from the Indian Railways in connection with this act had been provided. The name of the train and details about the act itself had also not been verified yet.

What attracts people to the video is that it involves something very unique and strange – a person making a pack of paan leaves on the berth of the train amidst passengers.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral
Tags: home-hero-pos-13indian railwaysSocial Mediatrending newsviral newsviral video

RELATED News

No Women, No Modern Music: Inside Jalore’s Temple Where Men Have Kept a 40-Year-Old Garba Tradition Alive

Watch Video: ‘Are You a Donkey?” BJP MLA Asks Youth, Gets The Reply ‘No, You Are, I’m a Graduate’; Madhya Pradesh Clip Goes Viral

VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened

Vrat Wale Momos Recipe: How To Make Delicious Fasting-Friendly Momos At Home During Navratri

VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth

LATEST NEWS

PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention

WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Chat With Paparazzi Viral — ‘Reel Ke Chakkar Mein Thuk Jaaoge Aap’

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali Accident To Spine Surgery And Discharge: What We Know About Her Recovery So Far

WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?

Who Are Pasmanda Muslims, Do They Get OBC Quota And Why Are Dalit Muslims Excluded From SC Reservation?

Who Is Mahrah Al Nahyan? UAE Royal Found Unconscious on London Street After Alleged Cocaine Binge, Toddler Beside Her

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: Matthew Wade Warns Australia About South Africa Quick Kagiso Rabada’s Return — ‘He’ll Be In Our Face’

AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV

Massive Controversy: Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya Accuses Husband Of Physical Abuse, Casteist Slurs, Shares Emotional Video Message After Filing FIR Against Him

WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS