WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral

An unusual incident took place on a train journey as seen in the viral video featuring a man setting up a makeshift counter for selling paan inside a 3rd AC compartment. According to reports, the video was recorded in a train running between Mumbai and Chhattisgarh. In the video, one can see the man sitting in the lower berth of the train compartment making paan.

The video managed to grab eyeballs as people were baffled how a counter for selling paan came to be set up in an air-conditioned coach reserved by passengers.

WATCH VIDEO: Man Prepares Paan On Train Berth

🚨 INDIAN RAILWAYS : A man was reportedly seen preparing and selling paan inside a 3rd AC train coach while passengers placed orders. The incident has raised concerns about unauthorised vending and cleanliness inside railway coaches. https://t.co/PONZ7el3Yu — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) October 15, 2026







From the video, it is apparent that the man unfolds a piece of cloth on the lower berth and starts to place the materials required to make paan on it. This is followed by the man engaging himself in making paans with people looking at him as he does so.

The man seems to have used the train berth as an improvised counter rather than use a shop counter or even a stall at the railway station, making the ordinary train journey a unique one through the video. As stated by the passenger recording the video, the man had gotten orders for about 20-25 paans for other passengers. This, however, remains unverified.

Viral Video Raises Questions About Hygiene

The clip has also prompted questions about cleanliness and the preparation of food in a shared passenger space. A train berth is primarily meant for passengers to sit and rest, and using it to prepare items for sale has drawn attention to the suitability of the arrangement.

However, the footage alone does not establish that the paans were contaminated or that any passenger experienced a health problem. The hygiene concerns remain questions raised by the circumstances shown in the clip, rather than evidence of an identified health incident.

Has Indian Railways Responded?

Moreover, issues have emerged regarding the legitimacy of the act as well as the regulations regarding sale of commodities within the AC compartment of the train. So far as the last information was known, no response from the Indian Railways in connection with this act had been provided. The name of the train and details about the act itself had also not been verified yet.

What attracts people to the video is that it involves something very unique and strange – a person making a pack of paan leaves on the berth of the train amidst passengers.