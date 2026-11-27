A video showing a passenger performing a religious ritual with a lit oil lamp inside a moving train has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over passenger safety. The footage shows a man conducting an aarti inside an air-conditioned train coach, with a burning diya placed on a small table alongside religious offerings. The incident has drawn attention to the risks associated with using open flames inside trains. The video captures the passenger sitting inside the coach, blowing a conch shell and performing the ritual. Dressed in a dhoti and sporting sacred ash markings on his forehead, the man appears to be carrying out the ceremony while the train is in motion.

Passenger Performs Aarti Inside AC Coach

In the viral footage, a small table can be seen placed beside the passenger. It holds a lit diya, a framed image of a deity, flowers and other items used during religious worship. The man continues the ritual as other passengers and the surroundings of the air-conditioned coach remain visible in the video. The presence of an open flame inside the moving train has prompted questions about safety precautions and railway rules. While religious practices are a personal matter, carrying out rituals involving burning lamps and other flammable materials in a confined public space can pose risks to fellow passengers.

Indian Railways Seeks More Information

Responding to the viral video, Indian Railways sought additional information about the incident to investigate the matter. The railway authorities have also urged passengers to report safety violations, particularly activities involving open flames or flammable materials inside trains. Such activities can potentially lead to fire hazards, putting the lives of passengers and railway staff at risk.

Safety Concerns Take Centre Stage

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of following safety rules while travelling by train. Coaches are enclosed spaces, and even a small flame can become dangerous under certain circumstances. Railway authorities’ response indicates that the matter is being examined, while further details about the passenger and the train involved are awaited.

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