A video showing a passenger performing a religious ritual with a lit oil lamp inside a moving train has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over passenger safety. The footage shows a man conducting an aarti inside an air-conditioned train coach, with a burning diya placed on a small table alongside religious offerings. The incident has drawn attention to the risks associated with using open flames inside trains. The video captures the passenger sitting inside the coach, blowing a conch shell and performing the ritual. Dressed in a dhoti and sporting sacred ash markings on his forehead, the man appears to be carrying out the ceremony while the train is in motion.
Passenger Performs Aarti Inside AC Coach
In the viral footage, a small table can be seen placed beside the passenger. It holds a lit diya, a framed image of a deity, flowers and other items used during religious worship. The man continues the ritual as other passengers and the surroundings of the air-conditioned coach remain visible in the video. The presence of an open flame inside the moving train has prompted questions about safety precautions and railway rules. While religious practices are a personal matter, carrying out rituals involving burning lamps and other flammable materials in a confined public space can pose risks to fellow passengers.
ఓ పని చేయండి స్వామి. నిన్న జ్వాలాతోరణం అంట. సో మొత్తం వత్తుల దండ తెచ్చి ట్రైన్ కి అతికించి తోరణం అంటూ పెట్టండి 🙏 హారతులు, శంఖారావంలు ఇంట్లో, గుళ్ళలో, లేక ప్రార్థనకు కేటాయించిన స్థలాల్లో మంచిది కానీ, ఇలా ట్రైన్లు, ఫ్లైట్లలో చేస్తే మనతో ఉన్న అందరికి ప్రమాదం https://t.co/3Stl94fYmj
— శిఖివాహన 🦚 #GodofWar 🦚 (@SNsharma95) November 26, 2026
Indian Railways Seeks More Information
Responding to the viral video, Indian Railways sought additional information about the incident to investigate the matter. The railway authorities have also urged passengers to report safety violations, particularly activities involving open flames or flammable materials inside trains. Such activities can potentially lead to fire hazards, putting the lives of passengers and railway staff at risk.
Safety Concerns Take Centre Stage
The incident has once again highlighted the importance of following safety rules while travelling by train. Coaches are enclosed spaces, and even a small flame can become dangerous under certain circumstances. Railway authorities’ response indicates that the matter is being examined, while further details about the passenger and the train involved are awaited.
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.