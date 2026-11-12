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Home > Offbeat News > WATCH VIDEO: Remember Punch, The Viral Japanese Monkey Who Clung To An Orangutan Toy? His Latest Video Shows How Much He Has Grown And Where He Is Now

WATCH VIDEO: Remember Punch, The Viral Japanese Monkey Who Clung To An Orangutan Toy? His Latest Video Shows How Much He Has Grown And Where He Is Now

Punch, the Japanese macaque who went viral for carrying a stuffed orangutan toy after his mother could not care for him, is back in the spotlight. His latest videos show how he has grown and how he is adjusting to life with other monkeys at Ichikawa City Zoo.

Punch The Viral Japanese Orangutan Monkey (Image: X)
Punch The Viral Japanese Orangutan Monkey (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 14:12 IST

Recall Punch, the little Japanese macaque that gained fame across the internet due to the numerous videos that depicted how he carried around an orange-stuffed orangutan wherever he went? This is a baby macaque that has had problems adapting to his troop because he had a hard time separating from his mom at an early age. This macaque has made headlines yet again, only this time through a video showing how much he has grown by being interested in a little macaque.

The video has managed to get the attention of people who have been following his journey from the very start. Punch was that little macaque that found some solace in a stuffed toy when he had trouble adapting to other macaques. Well, now he has started getting used to other members of the troop and has even interacted with a little macaque. While the video has managed to make the viewers describe the behavior of Punch as caring, it doesn’t mean that he has actually taken up a parenting role. Still, the sight offers a different perspective on the macaque whose early struggles made him famous online.

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Where Is Punch The Monkey Now?

Punch resides in the Ichikawa City Zoo and Botanical Gardens located in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. Having been born in July 2025, Punch had to be hand-reared by zoo keepers because his mother could not take care of him right after his birth.

Zoo has been updating everyone on the development and social life of Punch. On November 8, 2026, in a post on X, the zoo posted a video of Punch taken by a keeper in which it says that keepers of the zoo observe the animals, interact with them and feed them depending upon seasonal and weather conditions.

Zoo even appreciates the keepers whose efforts are helping Punch and the other animals stay healthy. The current update is yet another one of the many insights into the life of Punch in the zoo.

Why Did Punch The Monkey Carry A Stuffed Orangutan?

Punch became well-known due to his unusual friend. As his mother could no longer care for Punch, the zookeepers took him under their care and fed him from a bottle. Touching the mother is crucial for the growth of a baby Japanese macaque. It helps the animal feel safe and gives him the necessary physical strength. Without touching, Punch needed an alternative.

The zookeepers tried various alternatives, such as towels and toys, but ended up with a stuffed orangutan, similar to the one from IKEA. The small macaque accepted his new playmate and started holding the toy around with him, hugging and going back to it for reassurance.

The images and videos of the small macaque with a toy as big as him soon went viral on social media. His story made Punch famous all over the world, with people sharing positive thoughts with the hashtags such as #HangInTherePunch.

Was Punch Bullied By Older Monkeys?

As Punch grew used to being around other macaques, there were videos showing him being chased or scolded by the older members of the group. Many viewers expressed their concern and interpreted the actions as bullying. However, it was said that the behaviour is not always a sign of bullying. Japanese macaques have social hierarchies and sometimes they need to chase or discipline other members of the group.

The keepers kept an eye on Punch and watched him grow used to other macaques as time went on. Punch was seen playing with other macaques and getting their attention instead of clinging to his stuffed animal.

With his recent video involving another young macaque, people’s eyes are drawn to this particular progress. Starting off as a baby monkey in need of a soft toy, Punch has now become a socially confident member of his troop. For people who have been following his progress, it serves as one more reason to see how this cute little monkey has grown up.

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WATCH VIDEO: Remember Punch, The Viral Japanese Monkey Who Clung To An Orangutan Toy? His Latest Video Shows How Much He Has Grown And Where He Is Now
Tags: Animal StoriesHuman InterestIchikawa City ZooJapanese MacaquePunch the Monkeyviral video

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WATCH VIDEO: Remember Punch, The Viral Japanese Monkey Who Clung To An Orangutan Toy? His Latest Video Shows How Much He Has Grown And Where He Is Now

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WATCH VIDEO: Remember Punch, The Viral Japanese Monkey Who Clung To An Orangutan Toy? His Latest Video Shows How Much He Has Grown And Where He Is Now

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WATCH VIDEO: Remember Punch, The Viral Japanese Monkey Who Clung To An Orangutan Toy? His Latest Video Shows How Much He Has Grown And Where He Is Now
WATCH VIDEO: Remember Punch, The Viral Japanese Monkey Who Clung To An Orangutan Toy? His Latest Video Shows How Much He Has Grown And Where He Is Now
WATCH VIDEO: Remember Punch, The Viral Japanese Monkey Who Clung To An Orangutan Toy? His Latest Video Shows How Much He Has Grown And Where He Is Now
WATCH VIDEO: Remember Punch, The Viral Japanese Monkey Who Clung To An Orangutan Toy? His Latest Video Shows How Much He Has Grown And Where He Is Now
WATCH VIDEO: Remember Punch, The Viral Japanese Monkey Who Clung To An Orangutan Toy? His Latest Video Shows How Much He Has Grown And Where He Is Now

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