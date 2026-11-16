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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: Rs 5 Crore Price, 65-Inch Height: Why Is Alex The Star Attraction At Pushkar Fair? 10-Year-Old Marwari Horse’s Details Will Surprise You

Watch Video: Rs 5 Crore Price, 65-Inch Height: Why Is Alex The Star Attraction At Pushkar Fair? 10-Year-Old Marwari Horse’s Details Will Surprise You

A 10-year-old Marwari horse named Alex has become the star attraction at the Pushkar Animal Fair in Rajasthan, reportedly carrying a price tag of Rs 5 crore. (Source:Screengrab)
A 10-year-old Marwari horse named Alex has become the star attraction at the Pushkar Animal Fair in Rajasthan, reportedly carrying a price tag of Rs 5 crore. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-16 19:55 IST

A magnificent Marwari horse named Alex has become one of the biggest attractions at the Pushkar Animal Fair in Rajasthan, drawing attention for its impressive height, royal appearance and reported price tag of Rs 5 crore. The 10-year-old horse, standing 65 inches tall, has captivated visitors with its majestic build and striking presence. Horse enthusiasts and animal lovers visiting the fair have been particularly impressed by Alex’s physical features and reported valuation, making it a major talking point at the annual event.

Alex’s Rs 5 Crore Price Tag Steals the Show

Alex, a 10-year-old Marwari horse, is reportedly valued at around Rs 5 crore. Its impressive physical appearance, distinctive features and regal bearing have made it a centre of attraction among visitors and horse enthusiasts. The horse’s reported price has sparked curiosity among people attending the fair, with many eager to catch a glimpse of the animal and learn more about its background.

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65-Inch Height Makes Alex Stand Out

Standing approximately 65 inches tall, Alex has an imposing presence that distinguishes it from many other horses at the fair. The Marwari breed is widely recognised for its distinctive inward-curving ears, elegant appearance, endurance and association with Rajasthan’s royal heritage. Alex’s impressive height and magnificent build have further added to its popularity among visitors.

Horse RDX Also Draws Attention

Alex is not the only horse attracting attention at the Pushkar fair. Another horse, named RDX, has also become a talking point because of its remarkable height. Both horses have generated considerable interest among animal enthusiasts, highlighting the popularity of premium Marwari horses at the annual livestock gathering.

Pushkar Fair Celebrates Rajasthan’s Animal Heritage

The Pushkar Animal Fair is among Rajasthan’s most recognised livestock gatherings, bringing together breeders, traders and visitors from different parts of the country. The appearance of horses like Alex and RDX adds to the fair’s attraction, showcasing the popularity, heritage and commercial value of India’s indigenous horse breeds.
Also Read: Man Went To Donate Blood To Dalit Woman At Bihar Hospital, Was Locked In A Room And Beaten With Iron Rods In Police Presence; Dies During Treatment

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Watch Video: Rs 5 Crore Price, 65-Inch Height: Why Is Alex The Star Attraction At Pushkar Fair? 10-Year-Old Marwari Horse’s Details Will Surprise You
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Watch Video: Rs 5 Crore Price, 65-Inch Height: Why Is Alex The Star Attraction At Pushkar Fair? 10-Year-Old Marwari Horse’s Details Will Surprise You

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Watch Video: Rs 5 Crore Price, 65-Inch Height: Why Is Alex The Star Attraction At Pushkar Fair? 10-Year-Old Marwari Horse’s Details Will Surprise You
Watch Video: Rs 5 Crore Price, 65-Inch Height: Why Is Alex The Star Attraction At Pushkar Fair? 10-Year-Old Marwari Horse’s Details Will Surprise You
Watch Video: Rs 5 Crore Price, 65-Inch Height: Why Is Alex The Star Attraction At Pushkar Fair? 10-Year-Old Marwari Horse’s Details Will Surprise You
Watch Video: Rs 5 Crore Price, 65-Inch Height: Why Is Alex The Star Attraction At Pushkar Fair? 10-Year-Old Marwari Horse’s Details Will Surprise You
Watch Video: Rs 5 Crore Price, 65-Inch Height: Why Is Alex The Star Attraction At Pushkar Fair? 10-Year-Old Marwari Horse’s Details Will Surprise You

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