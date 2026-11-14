Watch Video: Tigress Climbs On Caretaker, Mauls Him To Death During Social Media Shoot At Farmhouse; What Happened Afterwards?

The TikTok shoot that took place on a wildlife breeding farmhouse in Lahore, Pakistan ended up fatal after a tigress mauled a 19-year-old farm worker named Talha. The boy was critically injured and taken to a private hospital via a car by social media influencer Noman Hassan but later succumbed to his injuries. Police have arrested both Noman and the owner of the farmhouse on charges of negligence for not taking adequate safety measures before the shoot.

What happened during the tigress attack during TikTok shoot

Reportedly, investigations reveal that Hassan had removed the tigress from its cage and requested it to take part in making a video while Talha was being asked to join in on the shoot.

Talha’s father and brother were also employed at the farmhouse. The Tigress Attack left the teenager with critical injuries, and despite being taken to a private hospital, he could not be saved.

Tigress attack initially passed off as dog attack

As per reports, Police said an initial attempt was made to portray the incident as a dog attack. However, investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the incident and found that Talha’s injuries had actually been caused by a tigress.

The Tigress Attack subsequently became the subject of a police investigation, leading to the arrest of the farmhouse owner and influencer Noman Hassan.

Police investigate licences after tigress attack

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Act following a complaint filed by Talha’s father. The tigress has since been handed over to the Wildlife Department.

Authorities are now investigating whether the farmhouse had the required licences to keep the animal and whether adequate safety measures were in place before the video shoot.

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