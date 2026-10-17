Watch Video: Trainer And Young Woman Seen Behaving Inappropriately Inside Gym At Aligarh; Owner Dismisses Coach And Terminates Lady’s Membership

An alleged case of a gym trainer in Aligarh being sacked from his position after a video of him engaging in misconduct with a young lady who had come for a workout session became viral on social media has sparked discussion on the issue of boundaries between a fitness trainer and his client, especially in co-ed gyms.

Debate on trainer-client relationship due to Aligarh gym video

The Aligarh gym video has stirred strong responses from social media users as they argue whether this is a widespread issue in the gym industry. Nevertheless, no information regarding the complete facts of the case was available.

A separate fitness-related video by a content creator also circulated online, alleging that a controversial culture was developing in unisex gyms around relationships between trainers and clients. The video fuelled a broader discussion about gym etiquette, personal boundaries and relationships.

अलीगढ़ के जिम में अश्लीलता की हद पार, जिम के कोच ने जिम करने आई युवती के साथ की अश्लीलता, बेहद शर्मनाक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद जिम के मालिक ने कोच को दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता, युवती की भी मेंबरशिप समाप्त कर दी है, है #Aligarh #GYM https://t.co/5sfTTWHjLV — Arun (आज़ाद) Chahal 🇮🇳 (@ArunAzadchahal) October 17, 2026

Aligarh gym video divides social media users

One user criticised what they saw as a decline in cultural and relationship values, writing: “Wts worng when the people were always against our culture. This is wht we were trying to tell before. Destroying nation destroying culture destroying relationships destroying marriage destroying youth destroying health and mental health whts left then just body counts ..?”

Another user argued that affairs were not limited to India and cautioned against generalising about women who visit gyms. The comment read: “Point no 1. Affairs are everywhere, not only in india., point no. 2 , India has a large population, and very less percentage of women’s go to gym , mostly they wer busy with their jobs , point no. 3 , not every women involves in to an affair.”

A third user offered a different view, commenting: “Well the trainers don’t go out search for women ! The women come to the gym and trainers are all so happy to help”

Aligarh gym video raises questions about accountability

The coach’s reported removal and the woman’s membership termination have also drawn attention to how the gym handled the incident. The available details do not establish the full circumstances behind the video or explain why the woman’s membership was cancelled.

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