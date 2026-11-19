A video showing two men throwing stones near a wild elephant inside Karnataka’s Nagarahole Tiger Reserve has triggered outrage on social media. The footage shows one of the men getting off a scooter, approaching the roadside and throwing a stone close to the animal. He then runs back towards his friend as the elephant appears to move in their direction. Both men are seen laughing before riding away.

The incident has prompted Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy to condemn the behaviour and direct officials to initiate strict action. Forest officials have also identified the two men, although they were not found at their homes when a team visited to question them.

What Does The Viral Video From Nagarahole Show?







The video, shared by the Instagram account Travel Wayanad, shows two men travelling on a scooter through a road inside the forest reserve. They stop after spotting an elephant standing near the roadside. The pillion rider gets off the scooter and walks towards the animal. He picks up a stone and throws it close to the elephant. When the animal appears to move towards him, he quickly turns around and runs back to the scooter.

His friend, who remains on the vehicle, is also seen laughing. The two eventually leave the spot while continuing to laugh. Travel Wayanad condemned the incident, saying wild animals should not be treated as entertainment. The account also warned that provoking elephants can endanger visitors and other people travelling through forest roads.

It urged visitors to remain inside their vehicles, avoid disturbing wildlife and allow animals to move freely through their natural habitat.

Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy Reacts

The video also came into the notice of Karnataka’s Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, who severely criticized the alleged throwing of stones at the animal. Calling it a “disgraceful incident,” the minister said that the video clearly shows that there were two people who intentionally harassed the elephant standing near the roadside inside the forest.

Referring to the incident as being cruel to the wildlife, he added that such kinds of irresponsible behaviour could put both wildlife conservation efforts and the lives of people in danger. The minister asked the forest officials to identify the people who threw stones at the elephant and take serious legal action against them as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

What Happened To The Two Men After The Video Went Viral?

As per The New Indian Express, the forest authorities have managed to track down the two suspects from Anemalli Haadi, located in the DB Kuppe range of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Saurabh Kumar, who is the Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, has stated that the identification of these two individuals has been confirmed.

The authorities paid them a visit on Wednesday but could not find them at their residence. According to other residents, these two suspects went for work to Wayanad. Kumar has revealed that they will question them as soon as they return and take further actions depending on the inquiry. The date and time of the incident are still unclear.

Why Is Provoking A Wild Elephant Dangerous?

Elephants are large wild animals that can behave in a defensive manner if provoked by anyone. Coming close to elephants, throwing objects or trying to elicit a response from them puts those around them in danger. This is likely to further complicate human and wildlife interaction. In case an elephant behaves in an aggressive way after being provoked, it is going to be treated as a dangerous animal despite the fact that the situation started due to the actions of humans.

Travelers moving around protected forest zones should stay at a proper distance from wild animals. The Nagarahole case highlights this problem again.

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