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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Video: Woman Slips From Giant Swing, Hangs 40ft In Air, Screams For Help At Vijayadashami Fair

Watch Video: Woman Slips From Giant Swing, Hangs 40ft In Air, Screams For Help At Vijayadashami Fair

The video has gone viral on social media, but the exact location of the incident remains unknown.

A woman slipped from her seat on a giant swing at a Vijayadashami fair and was left hanging nearly 40 feet above the ground. (Source:Screengrab)
A woman slipped from her seat on a giant swing at a Vijayadashami fair and was left hanging nearly 40 feet above the ground. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 14:56 IST

Panic erupted at a Vijayadashami fair after a woman reportedly slipped from her seat on a giant swing and was left hanging nearly 40 feet above the ground. The woman, who was swinging at a considerable height, grabbed the ride’s chain with both hands to prevent herself from falling, as she screamed, “Save me, save me!” A video purportedly showing the frightening incident has gone viral on social media. However, the exact location and date of the incident could not be independently verified.

Woman Grabs Swing Chain To Avoid Falling

According to the circulating video, the woman suddenly lost her seat while the swing was in motion. As she slipped, she managed to hold on to the chain with her hands, leaving her dangling high above the ground. The terrifying scene reportedly triggered panic among people watching the ride. The woman continued to call for help as she struggled to hold on.

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Rescue Worker Saves Woman

The swing was subsequently stopped to facilitate the rescue. A ride rescue worker then climbed up to reach the woman and successfully brought her to safety. The video has sparked concern on social media, with the incident highlighting the potential risks associated with amusement rides when safety measures fail or passengers lose their balance.

Incident Raises Questions About Fair Safety

Fairs and public celebrations often attract large crowds, with amusement rides forming a major attraction. However, incidents such as this can put visitors at serious risk and create fear among families attending these events. Regular inspection of rides, proper safety restraints, trained operators and emergency rescue arrangements are essential to prevent accidents and respond quickly when something goes wrong. While the circumstances surrounding this particular incident remain unclear, the viral video serves as a reminder that safety must remain a priority at public fairs and festivals.
Also Read: Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

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Watch Video: Woman Slips From Giant Swing, Hangs 40ft In Air, Screams For Help At Vijayadashami Fair
Tags: giant swing rescuegiant swing viral videoVijayadashami fair incidentwoman hangs 40 feet in airWoman hangs from giant swingwoman screams for helpwoman slips from swing

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Watch Video: Woman Slips From Giant Swing, Hangs 40ft In Air, Screams For Help At Vijayadashami Fair

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Watch Video: Woman Slips From Giant Swing, Hangs 40ft In Air, Screams For Help At Vijayadashami Fair
Watch Video: Woman Slips From Giant Swing, Hangs 40ft In Air, Screams For Help At Vijayadashami Fair
Watch Video: Woman Slips From Giant Swing, Hangs 40ft In Air, Screams For Help At Vijayadashami Fair
Watch Video: Woman Slips From Giant Swing, Hangs 40ft In Air, Screams For Help At Vijayadashami Fair
Watch Video: Woman Slips From Giant Swing, Hangs 40ft In Air, Screams For Help At Vijayadashami Fair

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