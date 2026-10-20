Watch Video: Woman Slips From Giant Swing, Hangs 40ft In Air, Screams For Help At Vijayadashami Fair

Panic erupted at a Vijayadashami fair after a woman reportedly slipped from her seat on a giant swing and was left hanging nearly 40 feet above the ground. The woman, who was swinging at a considerable height, grabbed the ride’s chain with both hands to prevent herself from falling, as she screamed, “Save me, save me!” A video purportedly showing the frightening incident has gone viral on social media. However, the exact location and date of the incident could not be independently verified.

Woman Grabs Swing Chain To Avoid Falling

According to the circulating video, the woman suddenly lost her seat while the swing was in motion. As she slipped, she managed to hold on to the chain with her hands, leaving her dangling high above the ground. The terrifying scene reportedly triggered panic among people watching the ride. The woman continued to call for help as she struggled to hold on.

आज रात 10:30 बजे विजयदशमी के मेले में हाहाकार मच गया जब एक महिला 40 फुट की हाइट से बचाओ-बचाओ चिल्लाने लगी… झूला पर झूलती महिला अचानक से अपनी सीट से बाहर आ गई और जैसे ही वह गिरने वाली थी उसके हाथ में झूला का कुंडा आ गया और वह वहीं लटक गई… बाद में झूला को रुकवाकर झूले के बचावकर्मी ऊपर चढ़ा और महिला को बचाने में कामयाब रहा…. — Indu (@induXwin) October 20, 2026

Rescue Worker Saves Woman

The swing was subsequently stopped to facilitate the rescue. A ride rescue worker then climbed up to reach the woman and successfully brought her to safety. The video has sparked concern on social media, with the incident highlighting the potential risks associated with amusement rides when safety measures fail or passengers lose their balance.

Incident Raises Questions About Fair Safety

Fairs and public celebrations often attract large crowds, with amusement rides forming a major attraction. However, incidents such as this can put visitors at serious risk and create fear among families attending these events. Regular inspection of rides, proper safety restraints, trained operators and emergency rescue arrangements are essential to prevent accidents and respond quickly when something goes wrong. While the circumstances surrounding this particular incident remain unclear, the viral video serves as a reminder that safety must remain a priority at public fairs and festivals.

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