Who wouldn’t want to be paid to play one of the most awaited video games? As millions of gamers were eagerly waiting to experience Grand Theft Auto VI themselves, there’s a streamer who has got himself a job of playing the game, streaming the same and researching its virtual economy for around Rs 1 crore.

The man who got himself this unique job is none other than Cliff Savage, an American streamer from California. The prediction market firm, Kalshi, has chosen him as their first ever GTA VI researcher over 33,000 applicants who applied for the unique role. And there’s another thing that makes it more interesting for Savage; the point at which he was told about being selected for the job. When he came to know about it, he was streaming on Twitch and only 28 viewers were with him on the platform.

Cliff has streamed every day for 685 days. His commitment to his community and craft is incredible. Last night, he found out he got hired as our full-time GTA VI Researcher. He goes live at midnight. Follow your passion. https://t.co/ZnmFKDgfRR https://t.co/RJ3h3RgxBv — Kalshi (@Kalshi) November 18, 2026







Who is Cliff Savage, the streamer selected for the GTA VI job?

Savage is not a professional streamer with millions of followers. Before getting this offer, he had less than 2,000 followers on Twitch and an average number of 30 viewers per stream, according to the CEO of Kalshi, Tarek Mansour. He entered the realm of streaming following his previous experience of trying to become a professional musician. Savage was initially a SoundCloud artist and released a track ‘Uber’ which became popular during those times of streaming music. Later he shifted to the area of games and started streaming in 2019.

The crucial step for Savage came in 2025 when he decided to stream daily. By the time of announcement of the opportunity by Kalshi, he already had 685 days of streaming in a row. In an interview conducted by Kalshi, Savage claimed that his consistency and experience helped him think that there could be a chance for him to get the offer.

What will he actually do for Rs 1 crore?

The title of the position is GTA VI Researcher. In Kalshi’s initial job advertisement, there was a project cost of $100,000 to $120,000, and a completion cost of $15,000 for the project. Depending on the total cost, the total package might have exceeded Rs 1 crore. However, the scope of the assignment goes far beyond just turning on a console and playing the game.

Savage needs to live-stream the gameplay, beat the game by completing the storyline of the game, and research the economy of the fictional US state named Leonida where the game is set. He should find out the best ways to earn money in the game, conduct analysis of its business ventures and the prices of the property in the game.

He needs to present the weekly research reports and give an official ‘State of the Leonida Economy’ speech. The scope of work includes analysis of the real-world economic effects of the game, and particularly the effect of the release of the game on the working patterns and productivity of its players.

Thus, the man has been hired to analyse the game from a researcher’s perspective, not a gamer’s one.

Why did Kalshi choose a streamer with such a small audience?

Competition was stiff. Over 33,000 people applied for the job after Kalshi advertised for the job in November. Some of the candidates were said to have way bigger audiences online, but it seems Savage’s application made an impression on the leadership at Kalshi. “Savage’s consistency and his knowledge of the economic situation of Leonida impressed our team,” Mansour explained. According to Savage, he intended to learn about property prices, companies and ways to earn in the game before making any purchases in his application.

It seems like attention to detail was one of the reasons why he managed to get the job. Kalshi is a prediction market platform where users buy and sell various contracts based on outcomes of certain events.

Meanwhile, Savage admitted to not knowing much about prediction markets prior to his selection into the role. He stated to Bloomberg that the job would transform his life. The streamer, who had been streaming almost daily for nearly two years for an audience that was relatively small in number, received the call when there were only 28 people watching him. Now, he must go on a journey to Leonida with a bigger crowd.

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