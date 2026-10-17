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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned

Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned

A viral Instagram video shows a bhabhi stealing the spotlight at her devar’s wedding procession with energetic dance moves to Bhojpuri songs. Wearing a green saree and black sunglasses, she has impressed social media users.

Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves. (Image Credit: Insta)
Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves. (Image Credit: Insta)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 16:36 IST

A night-time wedding procession, a DJ playing Bhojpuri hits, and a sister-in-law in a green saree and dark glasses who took over the road. A video of her dance at her brother-in-law’s barat has set social media buzzing.

A Dance That Stole the Procession

The clip shows a woman, known in the family as the bhabhi, dancing in her devar’s wedding procession at night. She wears a fancy green saree and black sunglasses, and she dances with full energy to Bhojpuri songs played by the DJ.

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Women walking alongside her appear stunned by the performance, and the guests around her are seen swaying to the music as well.


Confidence on Display

What stands out in the video is her ease. She dances nonstop to one Bhojpuri track after another, and viewers say she looks as though she had been preparing for the moment for a long time. That impression is the viewers’ reading of the clip, not something she has said.

Millions Watch, Netizens React

The video was shared on Instagram and has been viewed by lakhs of people. Users have filled the comments with praise. One said her dance made their day, another said she had set the stage on fire, and a third simply asked what a dance it was.

What Is Not Known

Nothing in the report identifies the woman, the groom or the family. It does not say where or when the wedding took place, who posted the clip or whether the family has reacted. The video has not been independently verified.

What Comes Next

Clips like this usually keep travelling for days, and the woman may soon find herself an internet favourite whether she wanted it or not. If she or the family speak up, the story behind that big night could turn out to be as lively as the dance itself.

Also Read: Watch Here: 75-Year-Old Man Marries 30-Year-Old Woman, Viral Wedding Video Sparks Internet Buzz

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Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned

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Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned

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Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned

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Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned
Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned
Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned
Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned
Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned

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