Watch: Viral Video of Children Reenacting Trump Assassination Attempt Sparks Controversy

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The incident occurred when a shooter opened fire at the event, leading to a chaotic scene and subsequent social media uproar. Among the numerous posts reacting to the event, one video featuring a group of children reenacting the assassination attempt has gone viral, sparking widespread concern about the exposure of young individuals to violence.

Initially posted on TikTok, the video gained significant attention after being reshared on X. The clip shows children acting out the sequence of events, with one child portraying Trump and others representing members of the Secret Service. They meticulously reenact each part of the incident, including the former president’s iconic gesture following the failed assassination attempt.

African kids reenact the Trump assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/QDYOo8TaZc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 17, 2024

Assasination attempt against Donald Trump

Authorities have identified the shooter as a local man named Thomas Matthew Crooks. The attack resulted in the death of an audience member, who reportedly tried to protect his family, and left two others wounded.

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt, social media has been flooded with criticism directed at the Secret Service. Many users have expressed their anger, accusing the agents responsible for Trump’s safety of failing to react immediately and not taking action despite allegedly spotting the shooter minutes before the attack.

One particularly alarming video circulating online shows how the bullet was perfectly centered on Trump’s head. The footage indicates that if Trump had not tilted his head at the crucial moment, the bullet would have struck his skull instead of skimming his ear, potentially resulting in a fatal outcome.