Watch | Viral Video Of Mom And Son On Instagram Sparks Debate As Netizens Call It ‘Unsettling’

A mother-son video by Instagram's 'Santoor Mom Rachna' has sparked controversy, with critics questioning its appropriateness. Comments were disabled amid backlash.

The sacred bond between a mother and her child is often regarded as pure and unconditional. Across cultures, motherhood is equated with selflessness, warmth, and care. However, the evolving landscape of social media has blurred the lines between family-friendly content and controversy.

In a recent case, an Instagram video featuring a mother-son duo has triggered a heated debate, with many questioning its appropriateness. The video, uploaded by Instagram influencer ‘Santoor Mom Rachna’, shows her walking hand-in-hand with her son in a manner some viewers found unsettling, resembling that of a romantic couple.

Despite her caption clarifying their relationship, the video has stirred controversy, leading to the comment section being disabled due to an influx of inappropriate remarks.

A Social Media Storm Over Viral Videos

Rachna, a popular Instagram personality with over 800,000 followers, has frequently posted similar content with her son. Some of her videos feature interactions that viewers argue carry romantic undertones, leading to widespread criticism.

Her latest controversial video has amassed over 4.4 million views and 71,000 likes before the comment section was turned off. Reports suggest the post had already gathered 647 comments, many of which were offensive or questioned the nature of their relationship.

Despite the backlash, Rachna remains undeterred and continues to share videos featuring her son. In another clip, which has garnered over 10 million views, the duo is seen lip-syncing to a romantic song, with the son hugging and attempting to kiss his mother. This video, too, has drawn sharp reactions from netizens, with some questioning their age difference and the appropriateness of their expressions of affection.

Public Reaction and Celebrity Attention

While her content has been met with mixed reactions, Rachna has amassed a significant fan following, including Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Elvish Yadav, and Malaika Arora. This, however, hasn’t shielded her from criticism, as debates continue over whether such videos cross a moral boundary.

The trend of mothers creating engaging content with their children is not new, and in many cases, it fosters positivity and bonding. However, the fine line between family affection and suggestive content is increasingly being debated online.

As conversations around internet morality intensify, the question remains—where should the boundaries be drawn on social media?

