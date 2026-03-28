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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Viral Video: Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House; Clip Sparks Outrage

Watch Viral Video: Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House; Clip Sparks Outrage

In the video, two of them are also seen dancing with a woman in a 'nagin' dance that has been largely condemned as being inappropriate whilst another man is spotted capturing the moment on camera.

Watch Viral Video: Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform Obscene ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House; Clip Sparks Outrage (Photo: X)
Watch Viral Video: Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform Obscene ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House; Clip Sparks Outrage (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 28, 2026 09:08:26 IST

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Watch Viral Video: Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House; Clip Sparks Outrage

A video footage of a temple official who appears to be dancing with a woman at the Kodandaramaswamy Temple in Tamminapatnam, a place in the Chillakur mandal of the Andhra Pradesh in Nellore district, has elicited a lot of outrage. The viral clip is said to involve the people connected with the temple administration. The case has created a fundamental issue regarding the behavior of individuals who occupy leadership roles in religious organizations.

Watch Viral Video Of Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House

The video, according to reports, features three leaders associated with the Telugu Desam Party, including the president of the temple Satish Yadav, and Duvvuru Vinay Reddy. In the video, two of them are also seen dancing with a woman in a ‘nagin’ dance that has been largely condemned as being inappropriate whilst another man is spotted capturing the moment on camera. The pictures have elicited strong responses on the internet, as many wonder the action of prominent people in a sensitive and religious location.




Opposition parties have not been left behind in the debate as they have criticized the incident and threatened to punish the same. According to them, those in control of the affairs of the temples ought to maintain high standards of conduct. That the purported offenders still occupy their offices even after such videos surfaced has only contributed to the outcry of people, which has escalated the political scandal and demanded measures.

Also Read: Ashok Kharat Rupali Chakankar Viral MMS: Is There A Real Video Link? Everything You Need To Know

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Tags: Andhra Pradesh newsChillakur MandalDuvvuru Vinay Reddyhome-hero-pos-10Kodandaramaswamy Templenagin dance TDP Leaders Viral Video watchNellore DistrictSatish YadavTamminapatnamTDP Leaders Viral VideoTDP Leaders Viral Video watchTelugu Desam PartyTemple Controversy

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Watch Viral Video: Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House; Clip Sparks Outrage

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Watch Viral Video: Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House; Clip Sparks Outrage

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Watch Viral Video: Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House; Clip Sparks Outrage
Watch Viral Video: Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House; Clip Sparks Outrage
Watch Viral Video: Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House; Clip Sparks Outrage
Watch Viral Video: Three TDP Leaders, Including Temple President Satish Yadav, Perform ‘Nagin’ Dance With Woman In Guest House; Clip Sparks Outrage

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