Watch: Who Is Ankita Sharma? ‘Lady Singham’ IPS Officer In Saree Fires AK-47 After Dussehra Shastra Puja, Video Goes Viral

Chhattisgarh IPS officer Ankita Sharma drew attention on Dussehra after she performed the traditional worship of weapons and fired an AK-47 rifle at the Rajnandgaon Police Lines. Dressed in a traditional saree, the district’s Superintendent of Police (SP) tested the rifle’s firepower, and a video of the moment quickly went viral on social media. Sharma, popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’, was praised by many users for her bold appearance and fearless style.

The worship of weapons, known as shastra puja, is a long-standing Dussehra tradition in India. Police and security forces also observe it every year. Sharma performed the ritual before firing the assault rifle, News18-India reported. Beyond the viral moment, weapons training, safety protocols and professional skill remain essential parts of police duties.

छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव में पुलिस अधीक्षक (SP) के पद पर तैनात IPS अधिकारी अंकिता शर्मा को विजयादशमी समारोह के दौरान AK-47 से गोली चलाते हुए देखा गया। https://t.co/vIhoY91IQP — Surabhi🇮🇳 (@surabhi_tiwari_) October 20, 2026

Chhattisgarh IPS officer Ankita Sharma’s policing career and ‘Lady Singham’ tag

According to News18-India, Sharma is a 2018-batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. She is known for her tough policing, work on law and order and active social media presence, which often brings her into the spotlight.

During her postings in difficult terrain and Naxal-affected districts of Chhattisgarh, Sharma led several challenging operations against criminals and Naxalites, the report said. Her rapport with the public and firm administrative decisions earned her the nickname ‘Lady Singham’ within the police department.

Chhattisgarh officer cleared UPSC in her third attempt

Reports say that she was born on June 25, 1990, in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, Sharma secured All India Rank 203 in the 2017 UPSC Civil Services Examination and was allotted her home cadre.

She cleared the examination on her third attempt. In her first attempt, she reached the mains but failed to clear the preliminary examination in her second attempt.

Chhattisgarh IPS officer became Khairagarh’s first woman SP

As per reports, Sharma began her career with her first posting in Bhatapara and later served as the City Superintendent of Police (CSP) of Azad Chowk in Raipur.

In May 2022, she was appointed Superintendent of Police of Khairagarh, becoming the district’s first woman SP. Her latest Dussehra appearance in Rajnandgaon has once again brought the Chhattisgarh officer into the social media spotlight.

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