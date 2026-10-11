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Home > Offbeat News > WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate

WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate

A woman wearing a bathrobe, a towel wrapped around her head and under-eye patches was filmed travelling on a metro train. The viral clip has sparked a debate over public etiquette, personal choice and what is acceptable on public transport.

Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro (Image: X)
Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 12:18 IST

A girl sitting on a metro train has been receiving attention from across the internet after a video showed her dressed in a bathrobe, with a towel tied around her head and under-eye patches while she sat among other commuters. In the video, she is seen sitting comfortably in the train while putting on bathroom slippers. According to reports, the strange thing about this particular case is that the girl seemed to be in her skincare regime on the ride.



The above video was shared on X via an account by the name of @HaramiParindey.

What Does The Viral Metro Video Show?

From the video, the lady seems to be dressed in a bathrobe and with a towel on her head, giving the impression of an individual who has just taken a bath or is preparing to have some skincare routine. She can also be seen wearing under-eye masks and bathroom slippers as she travels in the metro. The casual nature of the footage has attracted much interest because such an outfit is normally expected at one’s house or at a spa.

The video alone cannot prove what made the lady dress in such attire and whether the video was fake. There is no verified information regarding whether the lady was recording videos for her social media page.

Why Has The Woman’s Outfit Sparked A Debate?

There have been different opinions regarding the video among social media users. While some found it weird for someone to wear a bathrobe and use skincare products in a crowded metro, others believe that one’s peculiar clothes should not be subjected to criticism. This raises another question: where is the line that divides individual liberty from the need for decorum in public places?

While some found the woman’s clothes weird for the train, others wondered if her appearance was causing any trouble to other passengers. The video is no longer just about strange clothes; it is also about people’s different opinions regarding behavior in public places.

Did The Woman Break Any Metro Rules?

The video clip cannot prove that the woman breached any metro regulation. In order to do that, it would be necessary to confirm the place, the regulations and the context of the incident.

There are also conflicting reports on whether the metro system in the video belongs to a particular city. While some reports have claimed that it was a Delhi Metro incident, there has been one report claiming that the station in the video was Malad West in Mumbai. The place needs to be confirmed before making assumptions on what the regulations are.

For now, the video can only be seen as a viral event that has sparked a debate on public etiquette.

ALSO READ: Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Man With Car, Gets Out And Hugs Him; Internet Reacts

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WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate
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WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate

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WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate
WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate
WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate
WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate
WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate

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