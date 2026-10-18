WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral

There is a video making rounds on social media of a huge snake being swung like a skipping rope by some children with another person trying to jump over the animal. This video, believed to be shot in Ernakulam, Kerala, has led to criticism regarding the use of wild animals for entertainment purposes.

The video features some children holding an alive Indian rock python. While two children seem to hold the snake and swing it, another person tries to jump over it in a skipping rope fashion. The video has caught attention in social media with people asking for investigation of the matter. The video was posted on the Instagram page of “Street Dog of Bombay” and they tagged the Kerala Forest Department seeking their intervention.

What Happens In The Viral Python Video?







Two children can be seen in the video swinging the snake’s body from side to side from either end, and another individual tries to skip above it. The video clip has raised doubts on why a wild creature has been treated in such a way and also if the python sustained any injury during the process.

However, the situation under which the snake has been captured is still unknown, the day when the video was made has not been verified yet, and also how the snake was afterwards is not clear. The location where the video has been taken is believed to be Ernakulam, Kerala.

Why Has The Video Raised Wildlife Concerns?

This event has reignited fears regarding the handling of wild creatures for recreational or social media purposes. Handling of snakes may lead to them being stressed or injured whereas trying to handle a wild creature may put people at risk.

Indian Rock Pythons are protected species in accordance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 of India. Handling of such creatures may lead to legal ramifications based on the circumstances and permissions available. The Instagram account which uploaded the video encouraged the Kerala Forest Department to conduct an inquiry and take any required steps. Nonetheless, there is no evidence of any such steps taken against the people featured in the video.

What Is Known About The Incident So Far?

The video has gone viral online with the video bringing the treatment meted out to the snake into sharp focus. The names of the youngsters are unknown in all reports available while the background behind this situation is still unknown. What is also unknown is whether the python was injured or what was done to it following the filming.

This video reminds us that wild animals are not meant to be used as props for amusement. Wild animal interactions need to be undertaken by trained professionals, while the general public needs to contact the appropriate forest department or wildlife rescue agency.

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