LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral

A viral video reportedly from Ernakulam, Kerala, shows youngsters swinging a live Indian rock python while another appears to jump over it like a skipping rope. The footage has prompted calls for a wildlife investigation.

(Image: AI)
(Image: AI)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 16:28 IST

There is a video making rounds on social media of a huge snake being swung like a skipping rope by some children with another person trying to jump over the animal. This video, believed to be shot in Ernakulam, Kerala, has led to criticism regarding the use of wild animals for entertainment purposes.

The video features some children holding an alive Indian rock python. While two children seem to hold the snake and swing it, another person tries to jump over it in a skipping rope fashion. The video has caught attention in social media with people asking for investigation of the matter. The video was posted on the Instagram page of “Street Dog of Bombay” and they tagged the Kerala Forest Department seeking their intervention.

You Might Be Interested In

What Happens In The Viral Python Video?



Two children can be seen in the video swinging the snake’s body from side to side from either end, and another individual tries to skip above it. The video clip has raised doubts on why a wild creature has been treated in such a way and also if the python sustained any injury during the process.

However, the situation under which the snake has been captured is still unknown, the day when the video was made has not been verified yet, and also how the snake was afterwards is not clear. The location where the video has been taken is believed to be Ernakulam, Kerala.

Why Has The Video Raised Wildlife Concerns?

This event has reignited fears regarding the handling of wild creatures for recreational or social media purposes. Handling of snakes may lead to them being stressed or injured whereas trying to handle a wild creature may put people at risk.

Indian Rock Pythons are protected species in accordance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 of India. Handling of such creatures may lead to legal ramifications based on the circumstances and permissions available. The Instagram account which uploaded the video encouraged the Kerala Forest Department to conduct an inquiry and take any required steps. Nonetheless, there is no evidence of any such steps taken against the people featured in the video.

What Is Known About The Incident So Far?

The video has gone viral online with the video bringing the treatment meted out to the snake into sharp focus. The names of the youngsters are unknown in all reports available while the background behind this situation is still unknown. What is also unknown is whether the python was injured or what was done to it following the filming.

This video reminds us that wild animals are not meant to be used as props for amusement. Wild animal interactions need to be undertaken by trained professionals, while the general public needs to contact the appropriate forest department or wildlife rescue agency.

ALSO READ: ‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral
Tags: ErnakulamIndian Rock Pythonkeralatrending newsviral videowildlife

RELATED News

Watch Video: ‘Drunk’ Foreign Girl Stuck In Drain, Makes Suggestive Gestures At Man Trying To Help As Bystanders Look On

Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned

Watch Video: Trainer And Young Woman Seen Behaving Inappropriately Inside Gym At Aligarh; Owner Dismisses Coach And Terminates Lady’s Membership

5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned

WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

WATCH: ‘Isme Humour Kaise Lagta Hai?’ Salman Khan Schools Qazi Touqeer Over Spitting In ScoutOP’s Ear On Bigg Boss 20

Bus Going to Kashmir Pelted With Stones in Haryana’s Nilokheri After Clash Between Three People Over Giving Way

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa

WATCH VIDEO: Tarot Reader Predicted Anirudh Ravichander’s Wife 10 Years Ago? Old Clip Goes Viral Amid Kavya Maran Wedding Buzz

Spirit Release Date OUT: Prabhas And Ranbir Kapoor Set For A Potential Diwali 2027 Box-Office Showdown

Caught on Cam: Cab Driver Speeds Away With Two Youths On Car Bonnet After Dispute In Noida’s Sector 18

Rakhi Sawant Non-Bailable Warrant: What Is The 16-Year-Old ‘Rakhi Ka Insaaf’ Case?

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral
WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral
WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral
WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral
WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS