Watch: Chinese Zoo Under Fire for Disguising Dogs as Pandas, Sparks Outrage Among Visitors

Zoo visitors in China were left stunned as they discovered that the pandas they had so eagerly come to see at the Shanwei Zoo were actually dogs that were being painted to look like endangered bears. The controversy erupted when one of the supposed pandas was heard barking, giving away the zoo’s deception. According to local media reports, the barking, combined with panting, quickly raised suspicions among visitors.

The truth was further revealed when video footage of the animals, which were reportedly painted-up Chow Chows, began circulating online. The video clearly showed two “pandas” roaming inside the zoo enclosure, but their curly tails—characteristic of dogs—were visible. The footage soon went viral, leading to widespread public outrage.

Watch the viral video:

NEW: China zoo forced to admit the truth after one of their “pandas” started panting and barking. The Shanwei zoo admits they painted dogs white and black to make them look like pandas. The zoo initially tried claiming that the dogs were a unique breed of pandas called… pic.twitter.com/MMoQLD7zuR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 19, 2024

Zoo’s Attempted Cover-up

Initially, the zoo attempted to deflect the accusations by claiming that the animals were “panda dogs,” a specific breed resembling pandas. However, this explanation did little to appease frustrated zoogoers and online commentators, who saw through the ruse. Faced with mounting pressure, the Shanwei Zoo eventually admitted that they had indeed dyed two Chow Chows, a fluffy dog breed popular in China, to look like pandas.

Calls for Refunds as Outrage Grows

Once the truth came to light, disappointed visitors demanded refunds for what they felt was a blatant attempt to deceive them. Many expressed their anger, criticizing the zoo for misleading them into paying to see fake pandas. The incident sparked a wider conversation about the ethical treatment of animals in zoos and the lengths some facilities will go to attract visitors.

Previous Incident in Taizhou Zoo

This isn’t the first time a Chinese zoo has faced backlash for such a stunt. In May, Taizhou Zoo admitted to a similar scheme, where Chow Chows were passed off as pandas. Despite the public outcry, the zoo defended the action at the time, claiming that “there are no panda bears at the zoo and we wanted to do this as a result.”

Growing Concern Over Zoo Ethics

These incidents have raised concerns about the practices employed by certain zoos in China and beyond. Critics are calling for stricter regulations and better oversight to ensure that animals are not used in misleading ways and that visitors receive an honest experience.

The Shanwei Zoo has yet to announce any formal action regarding the complaints and refund demands, but the controversy continues to ignite debates across social media. As more people become aware of the issue, the pressure on zoos to provide transparency and proper care for animals is likely to intensify.

MUST READ: Powerball: What Are The Winning Numbers Of The New Jersey Lottery Player Who Won $1 Million Prize?