‘We Want Vada Pav Back!’ Student Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief, His Reply on Junk Food Goes Viral – Watch

The plea of a school student for bringing back vada pav in school canteens received an unusual reply by the Commissioner of Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Tukaram Mundhe. In place of giving his assurance to revoke the ban, the high-ranking official took the opportunity to educate the child about why he must opt for nutritious food instead of his favorite junk food.

A video of the incident is being widely circulated across Instagram and making headlines due to the strict policy against junk food in schools in Maharashtra.

A Student Asks Maharashtra FDA Chief to Bring Back Vada Pav

Vada pav is a popular snack item among school students in India. For many school children, it becomes a favourite during lunch hours and after school. When a student was given the chance to meet Mundhe, he put forth a question which all food lovers would want to ask.

“Vada pav has been banned in schools, but my friends and I want it back. What do you have to say?” the student asked.

Mundhe smiled before explaining that children could grow better by eating nutritious food instead of relying on fried snacks.

“Our life won’t stop if we don’t eat vada pav. In fact, if you eat good, nutritious food, you will grow much better,” he replied.

Why Tukaram Mundhe Wants Children to Avoid Fried Snacks

The FDA commissioner also advised students to stay away from deep-fried foods, arguing that these snacks offer little nutritional value. He stressed the importance of including protein-rich foods in their daily diets to support healthy growth.

The exchange turned to another popular favourite when the student asked about Chinese street food. Mundhe warned him about artificial colours and chemicals that may be used in such food and encouraged children to prioritise health over taste.

Maharashtra’s Junk Food Ban Covers Schools and Nearby Areas

The viral interaction comes days after Mundhe enforced a statewide restriction on deep-fried junk food and aerated drinks in school canteens and within a 50-metre radius of schools. The restrictions cover popular items such as vada pav, burgers and samosas. The move aims to encourage healthier eating habits among students and address concerns about childhood obesity.

The policy has also put school canteens under pressure to rethink their menus and offer more nutritious alternatives.

Idli, Poha and Fresh Fruits Replace Unhealthy Canteen Snacks

Following the directive, school canteens are replacing fried and unhealthy options with foods such as idli, dosa, poha, upma, fresh fruits and buttermilk. Parents are also being encouraged to pack home-cooked meals for their children instead of relying on canteen snacks.

While students may miss their favourite vada pav, Mundhe’s interaction has brought the larger debate over children’s eating habits into focus. The question is no longer just about whether a popular snack should return to school canteens, but also about how schools can make healthier food choices appealing to young people.