Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Offbeat»
  • Web of Deceit: Lessons on Manipulation & Its Defences from the Mahabharata

Web of Deceit: Lessons on Manipulation & Its Defences from the Mahabharata

The tool of manupilation is one of the most powerful tools used to control and influence people. With many traits, the art of manupilation is seen in our day-to-day lives.

Web of Deceit: Lessons on Manipulation & Its Defences from the Mahabharata

The tool of manupilation is one of the most powerful tools used to control and influence people. With many traits, the art of manupilation is seen in our day-to-day lives.


The tool of manupilation is one of the most powerful tools used to control and influence people. With many traits, the art of manupilation is seen in our day-to-day lives. The ancient epic of Mahābhārata acknowledges the art  through Śakuni (Shakuni), prince of  Gandhāra.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The character of Śakuni is not viewed as a schemer but as a master strategist. His understanding of human psychology & exploitation of the weak has been depicted throughout the text of Mahābhārata. His deeds played a significant role in the unfolding of the Kurukṣetra: war , making him one of the most controversial characters.

The text of the Mahābhārata highlights the consequences of such tactics and defenses that are even applicable in the modern century.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The expression of manipulation exphibited by Śakuni  had been  deeply rooted with personal vengeance and political ambition. The most prominent example of Śakuni ‘s deception  reflects is seen clearly orchestrating the game of dice (caupaṛ), a pivotal moment. The plan was devised in a manner that Yudhisthira, the eldest Pāṇḍava who had a gambling addiction, fell into the trap of his deception , ultimately leaving the Pāṇḍava deprived of wealth , kingdom, wealth, and dignity.

The disguise of deception is seen as fairness, a classic manipulative technique that leads to self distruction .The ancient text of the Mahābhārata provides methods  to counter manipulation through the direction given by Kṛṣṇā. In the Udyoga parva, Kṛṣṇā warns Yudhisthira: to not blind trust leads to unimagenable consequences.

He reflects countermeasures against manipulation by recognizing the intent of deception . Kṛṣṇā encourages that a person should see beyond words or actions to discern true motives. The downfall of Śakuni emphasizes that manipulation is a temporary victory; it cannot sustain itself against clarity, wisdom & righteousness.

Mahābhārata is a source of countermanupilation. The  text presents the character of  Śakuni , as a lesson of decision that creates mental illusions of control. The epic story also highlights the importance of clarity, thought, and ethics. Many people use these countermeasures against manipulative tactics.

In modern times, these techniques from the Mahābhārata are also used in warfare and strategic planning . It helps understand the magnitude of politico-diplomacy and military strategic challenges that are posed collusively by various adversaries, which reflects in the mannerism.

With the current era evolving with technology , the countering deception is a vital skill to have. Emotional regulations that prevent being swayed by the misleading information. The use of social engineering, such as encrypted communications, prevents digital frauds to a large extent. Just as the Kṛṣṇā guided method is the basis of understanding and recognizing modern deception. Methods like critical thinking, fact-checking, cybersecurity measures, etc.

The epic of the Mahābhārata teaches adaptability of ethical intelligence and understanding the nature of surroundings. Like Yudhisthira, who saw deceit after failing to understand the lessons given by Kṛṣṇā. Similarly, whether it is ancient period or modern , self-awareness is the greatest shield against the battle of manupilation.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

Mahābhārata Manipulation & Its Defences Web of Deceit

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP’s CT Ravi Says Income Tax Bill 2025 Will Monitor People’s Business

BJP’s CT Ravi Says Income Tax Bill 2025 Will Monitor People’s Business

Is Salman Khan And Kabir Khan Reunion On The Cards? Director Opens Up About ‘Babbar Sher’

Is Salman Khan And Kabir Khan Reunion On The Cards? Director Opens Up About ‘Babbar...

Viacom18 And Walt Disney Merger Effect: Jio To Lay Off 1,100 Employees

Viacom18 And Walt Disney Merger Effect: Jio To Lay Off 1,100 Employees

Apple To Launch Foldable iPhone? Major Leaks Revealed

Apple To Launch Foldable iPhone? Major Leaks Revealed

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Entertainment

Is Salman Khan And Kabir Khan Reunion On The Cards? Director Opens Up About ‘Babbar Sher’

Is Salman Khan And Kabir Khan Reunion On The Cards? Director Opens Up About ‘Babbar

Nayanthara Starrer ‘Maha Shakthi’ To Redefine Indian Cinema, Says Director Sundar C

Nayanthara Starrer ‘Maha Shakthi’ To Redefine Indian Cinema, Says Director Sundar C

Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad: The Carnatic Musician And Dancer Who Married Tejasvi Surya

Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad: The Carnatic Musician And Dancer Who Married Tejasvi Surya

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR