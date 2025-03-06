Web of Deceit: Lessons on Manipulation & Its Defences from the Mahabharata

The tool of manupilation is one of the most powerful tools used to control and influence people. With many traits, the art of manupilation is seen in our day-to-day lives.

The tool of manupilation is one of the most powerful tools used to control and influence people. With many traits, the art of manupilation is seen in our day-to-day lives. The ancient epic of Mahābhārata acknowledges the art through Śakuni (Shakuni), prince of Gandhāra.

The character of Śakuni is not viewed as a schemer but as a master strategist. His understanding of human psychology & exploitation of the weak has been depicted throughout the text of Mahābhārata. His deeds played a significant role in the unfolding of the Kurukṣetra: war , making him one of the most controversial characters.

The text of the Mahābhārata highlights the consequences of such tactics and defenses that are even applicable in the modern century.

The expression of manipulation exphibited by Śakuni had been deeply rooted with personal vengeance and political ambition. The most prominent example of Śakuni ‘s deception reflects is seen clearly orchestrating the game of dice (caupaṛ), a pivotal moment. The plan was devised in a manner that Yudhisthira, the eldest Pāṇḍava who had a gambling addiction, fell into the trap of his deception , ultimately leaving the Pāṇḍava deprived of wealth , kingdom, wealth, and dignity.

The disguise of deception is seen as fairness, a classic manipulative technique that leads to self distruction .The ancient text of the Mahābhārata provides methods to counter manipulation through the direction given by Kṛṣṇā. In the Udyoga parva, Kṛṣṇā warns Yudhisthira: to not blind trust leads to unimagenable consequences.

He reflects countermeasures against manipulation by recognizing the intent of deception . Kṛṣṇā encourages that a person should see beyond words or actions to discern true motives. The downfall of Śakuni emphasizes that manipulation is a temporary victory; it cannot sustain itself against clarity, wisdom & righteousness.

Mahābhārata is a source of countermanupilation. The text presents the character of Śakuni , as a lesson of decision that creates mental illusions of control. The epic story also highlights the importance of clarity, thought, and ethics. Many people use these countermeasures against manipulative tactics.

In modern times, these techniques from the Mahābhārata are also used in warfare and strategic planning . It helps understand the magnitude of politico-diplomacy and military strategic challenges that are posed collusively by various adversaries, which reflects in the mannerism.

With the current era evolving with technology , the countering deception is a vital skill to have. Emotional regulations that prevent being swayed by the misleading information. The use of social engineering, such as encrypted communications, prevents digital frauds to a large extent. Just as the Kṛṣṇā guided method is the basis of understanding and recognizing modern deception. Methods like critical thinking, fact-checking, cybersecurity measures, etc.

The epic of the Mahābhārata teaches adaptability of ethical intelligence and understanding the nature of surroundings. Like Yudhisthira, who saw deceit after failing to understand the lessons given by Kṛṣṇā. Similarly, whether it is ancient period or modern , self-awareness is the greatest shield against the battle of manupilation.