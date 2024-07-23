What Could Possibly Go Wrong With A Chocolate Bar? This MP Woman Found 'This' Inside The Bar..

What could go wrong with a simple bar of chocolate? A retired school principal from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, has a shocking answer.

Mayadevi Gupta had an unsettling experience when she ate a chocolate she received as part of a child’s birthday celebration at a non-governmental organization (NGO). To her horror, she discovered a set of false teeth inside the chocolate.

Gupta, who also teaches at the NGO, described her shock, saying she thought she was eating a crunchy piece of chocolate. “When I took it out, I was stunned to find a set of four false teeth,” she told India Today.

She filed a complaint with the district food and drug department in Khargone, which has since sent a team to investigate. The team has collected samples from the shop where the chocolates were purchased, and these samples will be tested in the department’s lab.

Recently, an X user reported finding live worms in a pack of Amul’s high-protein buttermilk. The company apologized, refunded him, and promptly replaced the product. Gajender Yadav shared that Amul restored his trust as a customer after the quick resolution.

Earlier this year, a doctor in Mumbai claimed to have found a human finger in an ice cream cone ordered online. The complaint led to the discovery that the finger belonged to an operator manager at the ice cream company.