Saturday, March 1, 2025
  • What Does The New Schengen Visa Policy Mean For Indian Nationals?

What Does The New Schengen Visa Policy Mean For Indian Nationals?

Under the cascading rule, travelers who have successfully used two Schengen visas within three years are eligible to apply for a two-year multi-entry visa. If they meet the conditions and travel history requirements, they can later transition to a five-year visa. This regime streamlines the process for frequent travelers, offering more flexibility and ease of access to Schengen countries.

What Does The New Schengen Visa Policy Mean For Indian Nationals?


Indian nationals will soon experience a more streamlined and extended Schengen visa process, making it easier to travel to European countries for tourism, business, and family visits. Under the new policy, effective April 18, 2024, eligible travelers can apply for multi-entry visas valid for up to five years. This change aligns with the ongoing strengthening of EU-India relations and supports the growing strategic partnership and trade negotiations between the two.The European Commission’s “visa cascade” regime will significantly improve mobility for Indian nationals traveling to Schengen countries. Initially, frequent travelers will be eligible for multi-entry visas valid for up to two years. After this period, provided the passport conditions are met, Indian travelers can qualify for a visa valid for up to five years. This extended validity simplifies travel and reflects the growing connections between India and the EU.

Who Qualifies for the Extended Schengen Visa?

Indian nationals who have lawfully used at least two Schengen visas in the past three years are eligible for the two-year multi-entry visa. After successfully using the two-year visa, travelers may qualify for the five-year visa, assuming their passport remains valid. This new policy is designed to reward frequent travelers with a smoother, more convenient visa experience, similar to those enjoyed by visa-exempt nationals.

A Step Forward in EU-India Relations

The new visa policy not only enhances travel options but also reflects the deeper collaboration between India and the European Union. During recent discussions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized a blueprint for collaboration in key areas such as trade, technology, green growth, security, and mobility. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated the EU’s commitment to finalizing a trade agreement with India by the end of the year, further cementing the growing strategic partnership.

How the Visa Cascade Regime Works

Under the cascading rule, travelers who have successfully used two Schengen visas within three years are eligible to apply for a two-year multi-entry visa. If they meet the conditions and travel history requirements, they can later transition to a five-year visa. This regime streamlines the process for frequent travelers, offering more flexibility and ease of access to Schengen countries.

